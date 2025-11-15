Former NBA star Patrick Beverley charged with felony assault in Texas

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NBA player Patrick Beverley was arrested in Texas on Friday on a felony assault charge, according to online records and reports.

The former Milwaukee Bucks guard was taken into custody by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a felony count of assault on a family or household member for impeding breathing or circulation, according to court records.

TMZ Sports first reported Beverley’s arrest.

Details surrounding his arrest were not immediately known, but according to FOX 26, deputies responded to a residence in Fort Bend County over reports of an assault. Responding deputies reportedly described the incident as a violent incident between family members.

Beverley’s attorney, Letitia Quinones-Hollins, suggested that the incident involved the NBA player’s younger sister.

"Patrick Beverley has no criminal record. He cares deeply about his little sister – a young lady, a minor," the statement, which Beverley posted on social media, read.

"Given that, when he unexpectedly found her alone in the home with an 18-year-old man in the middle of the night, he was understandably concerned, as any brother would be about his sister. However, we don’t believe what followed happened the way it’s been described and we look forward to the opportunity to address that in court."

In an early post on X, Beverley said, "Please don’t believe everything you see on the internet. Hope all is well Luv."

Beverley, 37, last played in the NBA in 2024 for the Bucks. He last played in the Israeli Basketball Premier League earlier this year before parting ways with his team, Hapoel Tel Aviv, in February.