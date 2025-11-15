Expand / Collapse search
NBA

Former NBA star Patrick Beverley charged with felony assault in Texas

The former Milwaukee Bucks guard addressed the arrest on social media

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 15 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 15

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

Former NBA player Patrick Beverley was arrested in Texas on Friday on a felony assault charge, according to online records and reports. 

The former Milwaukee Bucks guard was taken into custody by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a felony count of assault on a family or household member for impeding breathing or circulation, according to court records. 

Patrick Beverley dribbles the ball

Patrick Beverley #21 of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles the ball during the game against the Indiana Pacers during Round 1 Game 6 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs on May 2, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.  (Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)

TMZ Sports first reported Beverley’s arrest. 

Details surrounding his arrest were not immediately known, but according to FOX 26, deputies responded to a residence in Fort Bend County over reports of an assault. Responding deputies reportedly described the incident as a violent incident between family members. 

Beverley’s attorney, Letitia Quinones-Hollins, suggested that the incident involved the NBA player’s younger sister.

Patrick Beverley (21) of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts

Patrick Beverley (21) of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on March 1, 2024. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

EX-BUCKS GUARD HIT WITH LAWSUIT FROM FEMALE FANS AFTER LAUNCHING BASKETBALL AT THEM DURING PLAYOFF GAME

"Patrick Beverley has no criminal record. He cares deeply about his little sister – a young lady, a minor," the statement, which Beverley posted on social media, read. 

"Given that, when he unexpectedly found her alone in the home with an 18-year-old man in the middle of the night, he was understandably concerned, as any brother would be about his sister. However, we don’t believe what followed happened the way it’s been described and we look forward to the opportunity to address that in court."

Russell Westbrook and Pat Bev on court

Russell Westbrook #0 and Patrick Beverley #21 of the Los Angeles Lakers interact against the Orlando Magic during the second quarter at Amway Center on Dec. 27, 2022, in Orlando, Florida.  (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

In an early post on X, Beverley said, "Please don’t believe everything you see on the internet. Hope all is well Luv." 

Beverley, 37, last played in the NBA in 2024 for the Bucks. He last played in the Israeli Basketball Premier League earlier this year before parting ways with his team, Hapoel Tel Aviv, in February.

