Former NBA star Dwight Howard, 11 others ejected from game in Taiwan after massive brawl breaks out

Eight-time NBA All-Star and NBA Champion Dwight Howard was among 12 players ejected from a Taiwanese professional basketball league game over the weekend after a massive brawl broke out on the court.

Howard, who currently plays for the Taoyuan Leopards in the T1 League after nearly two decades in the NBA, was ejected from a game against the TaiwanBeer HeroBears on Sunday night following what local media call the biggest fight in the young league’s history.

According to the Taiwan News, the incident came with less than a minute remaining in the fourth quarter when Howard’s teammate, Chen Hsiao-jung, elbowed rival Chiang Yu-an in the face.

Video from the incident showed the two players throwing punches at one another before quickly being separated, but the benches had cleared at that point, with the entire team seemingly involved in the fight.

Howard can be seen telling a player from the opposing team to move on. A man in a suit, identified by game announcers as an assistant coach, was also seen throwing punches at one player from Howard’s team.

"If it was the NBA, he would be fined," one announcer said.

According to the report, the man in question was HeroBears assistant coach Lin Chieh-ho. The game was delayed for 20 minutes before 12 people, including Howard, were ejected from the game.

