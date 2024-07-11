Former NBA player calls Bronny James getting drafted an 'abuse of power' by father LeBron

Bronny James was the 55th pick of the NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers, his father's team, a couple weeks ago.

Scouts were not kind to Bronny during the pre-draft process, with at least one saying he was "not an NBA prospect" after he scored less than five points per game in his lone season at USC. Bronny's cardiac arrest last the summer didn't help.

On one hand, history will be made the first time they share the floor together. LeBron and Bronny will become the first father-son duo to play in the NBA at the same time.

There's been a lot of conversation about nepotism, and an ex-NBA vet called it an "abuse of power" by the NBA's all-time leading scorer, especially considering Bronny got a guaranteed four-year deal worth nearly $8 million.

"For those that don't know... Late second round picks don't get guarantees (especially before summer league )," Steven Hunter wrote on social media, via OutKick.

"Typically late second round picks don't get 4 year guaranteed roster spot deals either. This wasn't earned, I'm sorry... And it's an egregious abuse of power from LBJ [LeBron James] & Rich Paul. It's a slap in the face to all of the kids out there who work their a--es off to get to the league. It's sneaky hollywood s--- like this that turns a lot of people off about Lebron. …

"This is just another example of what they be talking about right when you try to like'em. This is why most people prefer [Michael Jordan] or Kobe [Bryant] over him because you know at least MJ or Kobe gone be straight shooters... Trust me MJ could've gotten one of his sons in the league if he chose to abuse his power like that...

"Not taking anything away from Bronny nor am I upset at Bronny... Just know that this is a manipulation of our league and the integrity of what it truly takes to get there."

Bronny was invited to at least 10 pre-draft workouts but only attended two with the Lakers and the Suns. Paul said that was "by design."

James scored four points on 2-for-9 shooting in his NBA Summer League debut.

