Former NBA player and Bill Russell recruit Donald 'Slick' Watts dies at 73

Former NBA player Donald "Slick" Watts has died at the age of 73.

Watts became one of the NBA's self-made men and a fan favorite of the Seattle SuperSonics after going from an undrafted rookie in 1973 to the All-Defensive first team and becoming an assists and steals leader in 1976.

Watts’ son, Donald, who played for the University of Washington, announced his father’s death Saturday on social media.

"You did so much for so many of us. It was an honor call you pops," the son said.

Watts had been in poor health since a stroke in 2021.

Watts was signed by coach Bill Russell to play for the Sonics in 1973 as an undrafted rookie. He was with Seattle for less than five years but became known for his broad smile, bald head and crooked headbands. He led the league in steals in the 1975-76 season.

He later played for the New Orleans Jazz and the Houston Rockets but made Seattle his home after his career and frequently attended Sonics and Washington and Seattle Storm games.

"We are saddened by the passing of Sonics icon Slick Watts," the Storm posted to social media. "Slick was a champion for the Storm and a beloved member of the Seattle community."

Grandson Isaiah Watts, who plays for Washington State, posted several photos of his grandfather.

"I pray every time they see me they see you," he wrote. "Love you past life. I got us forever. Rest in paradise papa."

From Rolling Fork, Mississippi, Watts starred at Grand View Junior College and Xavier of Louisiana before entering the NBA.

In his later years, Watts taught physical education in the Seattle School District and ran a basketball academy with his son. He was named to the Sonics’ 40th anniversary team.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.