NBA
Former NBA player Anthony Morrow facing kidnapping, strangling charges against woman

Morrow was arrested in February

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Former NBA player Anthony Morrow faces kidnapping and strangulation charges after being arrested Feb. 10.

Morrow was arrested in Charlotte and eventually released on a $15,000 bond.

Anthony Morrow of the Oklahoma City Thunder runs down the court during the fourth quarter of a game against the San Antonio Spurs at the Chesapeake Energy Center Oct. 28, 2015, in Oklahoma City.

Anthony Morrow of the Oklahoma City Thunder runs down the court during the fourth quarter of a game against the San Antonio Spurs at the Chesapeake Energy Center Oct. 28, 2015, in Oklahoma City. (J Pat Carter/Getty Images)

Morrow allegedly assaulted a woman from his hometown and is facing charges of assault on a female, assault by strangulation, communicating threats and second-degree kidnapping.

The 37-year-old was apparently dating the woman at the time of the incident. Court documents say Morrow "[struck] her multiple times with his fists," "[squeezed] her neck with his hands," and that the victim had "scratches on the right side of her neck, a cut lip and abrasions on her forehead."

Anthony Morrow was arrested in February.

Anthony Morrow was arrested in February. (Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

Morrow was not selected in the 2008 NBA Draft after playing four years at Georgia Tech. He was named North Carolina Mr. Basketball in his senior year of high school.

Anthony Morrow of the Oklahoma City Thunder watches game action against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Chesapeake Energy Arena Jan. 6, 2016, in Oklahoma City.

Anthony Morrow of the Oklahoma City Thunder watches game action against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Chesapeake Energy Arena Jan. 6, 2016, in Oklahoma City. (J Pat Carter/Getty Images)

He played nine seasons with the Golden State Warriors, New Jersey Nets, Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder and Chicago Bulls.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.