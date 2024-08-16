Expand / Collapse search
Nascar

Former NASCAR driver Kurt Busch 'very disappointed' by DWI arrest, vows to 'rectify the situation'

Busch was arrested for DWI, reckless driving and speeding in North Carolina

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Retired NASCAR driver Kurt Busch was arrested this week in Mooresville, North Carolina, after police pulled him over for allegedly driving 63 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Busch was then taken into custody for DWI, reckless driving and speeding. 

Racer.com reported that officers said the 46-year-old displayed signs of intoxication with a "strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath" and "red glassy eyes."

Busch admitted he was drunk, and his blood alcohol level was more than double the state's legal limit.

Kurt Busch walks the grid

Kurt Busch, a retired NASCAR driver and adviser to 23XI Racing, walks the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway July 20, 2024, in Indianapolis.  (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

He was booked into the Iredell County Detention Center and later released. He is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 19.

Kurt Busch

Kurt Busch, a retired NASCAR driver and adviser to 23XI Racing, walks the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway July 20, 2024, in Indianapolis.  (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

"I'm very disappointed in myself, and I apologize to my family, my racing family and to my fans," the NASCAR champion said in a statement. "I will work with the authorities to rectify the situation and work with the county to make it a safer place in the future."

Kurt Busch makes an annoucement

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kurt Busch announces his retirement from racing prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway Aug. 26, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Busch won the Cup Series title in 2004 and the Daytona 500 in 2017. 

In 2022, he suffered a serious concussion during qualifying at Pocono Raceway. The same year, he announced he would stop racing on a full-time basis in 2023. Busch formally announced his retirement in August 2023.

Kurt's younger brother, Kyle Busch, is an active NASCAR driver and is a two-time series champion.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.