Former MLB player dismisses notion he 'tarnished' legacy over stance on sex changes for minors

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Zack Cozart, a 2017 National League All-Star, is holding strong regarding his stance on minors receiving sex changes.

The former Cincinnati Reds shortstop claimed in a post on social media Friday that he has "been told [his] reputation is ‘tarnished’" for his conservative views and thinking minors should not be able to "change their sex."

"Let me be clear….. if those things are true [because] I don’t think a child should be allowed to change their sex, then so be it…" Cozart proclaimed. "[You] turn 18, do whatever [you] want, but when [you] can’t get a tattoo until 18, I’m prob on the right side of the argument saying [you] shouldn’t be able to change [your] sex under 18."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cozart has also voiced his opinion on transgender athletes in girls' and women's sports.

"Imagine being against this lol," Cozart posted on X in July 2024 in response to a post that quoted President Donald Trump as saying, "We will not have men playing in women's sports. That will end immediately."

DARRYL STRAWBERRY THANKS TRUMP FOR PARDON THAT MAKES HIM 'TRULY FREE AND CLEAN FROM ALL OF MY PAST'

Earlier this week, he appeared to post sarcastically about the Olympics’ reported decision to bar transgender athletes from female events after finding evidence of advantages for biological males.

"Wow they just now found it?" he wrote.

Cozart did say he would no longer support Trump if the United States went to war back in June, but he reversed course after a cease-fire was announced at the time.

"I’ll gladly eat my words for what has transpired today… lesson learned to trust the man," he wrote on X.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cozart was named a nominee for the Reds Hall of Fame last week.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.