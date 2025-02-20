Former MLB pitcher Scott Sauerbeck dead at 53

Scott Sauerbeck, a former MLB pitcher who played for four big league teams, died on Wednesday in Florida. He was 53.

Pittsburgh Baseball Now reported that Sauerbeck suffered a heart attack. He made his major league debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1999. The franchise confirmed the pitcher's death on Thursday.

"The Pirates family mourns the passing of Scott Sauerbeck," the team wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Scott played for the Bucs from 1999-2003 and shares the club record for most games pitched by a LHP in one season.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this time."

The 2002 season was perhaps Sauerbeck's most memorable, as his 78 appearances set the Pirates franchise record for most games pitched in a single season. He remains the record-holder.

Sauerbeck landed with the Boston Red Sox via a trade during the 2003 season, later signing with Cleveland. He did not appear in any games in 2004 due to an injury.

A stint with the Athletics in 2006 marked his final run in the majors. Sauerbeck did land a minor league contract with the Cincinnati Reds organization in 2008.

Sauerbeck has a 3.82 career ERA and finished with a 20-17 record.

