©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

MLB

Former MLB pitcher Scott Sauerbeck dead at 53

Scott Sauerbeck pitched for the four major league teams during his eight-season career

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Scott Sauerbeck, a former MLB pitcher who played for four big league teams, died on Wednesday in Florida. He was 53.

Pittsburgh Baseball Now reported that Sauerbeck suffered a heart attack. He made his major league debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1999. The franchise confirmed the pitcher's death on Thursday.

Scott Sauerbeck

Scott Sauerbeck of the Cincinnati Reds poses for a portrait during the spring training photo day on February 22, 2008 at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Florida. (Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

"The Pirates family mourns the passing of Scott Sauerbeck," the team wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Scott played for the Bucs from 1999-2003 and shares the club record for most games pitched by a LHP in one season.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this time."

The 2002 season was perhaps Sauerbeck's most memorable, as his 78 appearances set the Pirates franchise record for most games pitched in a single season. He remains the record-holder.

Sauerbeck landed with the Boston Red Sox via a trade during the 2003 season, later signing with Cleveland. He did not appear in any games in 2004 due to an injury.

Scott Sauerbeck

Scott Sauerbeck of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches during a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on August 18, 2002 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.  (Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images)

A stint with the Athletics in 2006 marked his final run in the majors. Sauerbeck did land a minor league contract with the Cincinnati Reds organization in 2008.

Scott Sauerbeck

Scott Sauerbeck of the Cleveland Indians poses for a portrait during photo day at Chain of Lakes Park on March 1, 2005 in Winter Haven, Florida. (Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Sauerbeck has a 3.82 career ERA and finished with a 20-17 record.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.