Former Michigan standout, CFL champion Craig Roh dead at 33

Former Michigan football standout Craig Roh died earlier this week at the age of 33, his wife announced.

Roh's wife, Chelsea, posted on his X account to inform people of his passing, revealing he had been quietly battling cancer.

"I wanted to let all of his followers know that after an 18-month battle with Stage IV colon cancer, God brought Craig home on Monday, February 26th," she wrote. "Craig was not very public with his battle, as he truly just wanted to focus on bringing the best content and building the best products he could."

Roh became a sensation as a freshman with the Wolverines, and started 51 consecutive games in the maize and blue. He was an All-Freshman honorable mention in 2009, an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2011 and an All-Big Ten Second-Team nod in 2012.

Roh went undrafted in the 2013 NFL Draft but signed with the Carolina Panthers, however, he was stuck on their practice squad and was released during training camp in 2014.

He eventually went to the Canadian Football League and won the Grey Cup with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2019.

From 2015 to 2021, he played for the BC Lions, Blue Bombers and Toronto Argonauts.

"Without Craig I never have the opportunity to live the life I do now. I would never mad [sic] it to college, never go to the NFL, and would never be sitting in the position I am today," former college and high school teammate Taylor Lewan wrote on X.

"I am saddened to hear about the passing of former defensive end Craig Roh, our program’s all-time leader in career starts," added current head coach Sherrone Moore. "My heart goes out to his family during this difficult time. The entire Roh family is in my thoughts and prayers and we hope for peace and comfort for all who knew this great Wolverine."

After retiring from football, Roh "started working for various tech startups while building an online defensive line coaching football business," according to a GoFundMe.

"Craig will be remembered for his incredible rhythm … the intensity with which he pursued his craft, his unwavering love for chipotle, his love for [h]is wife Chelsea, care for his family and his devotion to Christ," the page reads.

