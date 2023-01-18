Expand / Collapse search
Ole Miss Rebels
Published

Former LSU quarterback chooses SEC West rival after entering transfer portal

Walker Howard played one year with the LSU Tigers

Joe Morgan
Joe Morgan
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are adding a quarterback via the transfer portal. 

Former LSU quarterback Walker Howard announced his decision to transfer to Ole Miss on Wednesday after one year in Baton Rouge. 

Walker Howard #14 of the LSU Tigers warms up before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Tigers defeated the Razorbacks 13-10. 

Walker Howard #14 of the LSU Tigers warms up before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Tigers defeated the Razorbacks 13-10.  (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Howard was the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback in the 2022 class and appeared in just two games for LSU last season. 

Walker announced Monday that he would be leaving LSU after entering the transfer portal on January 13th.  

"As a kid, I always dreamed of playing at LSU," Howard posted to Twitter. "I never imagined being anywhere else. However, when things happen in life, we have to adjust and keep moving forward.

Walker Howard #14 of the LSU Tigers scrambles during the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against the Purdue Boilermakers at Camping World Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. 

Walker Howard #14 of the LSU Tigers scrambles during the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against the Purdue Boilermakers at Camping World Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Orlando, Florida.  (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

"With that being said, I have made the decision to leave LSU to look for the best spot for me to grow. This was a very difficult decision for me and my family. I can't explain how thankful I am for all of the relationships I have built at LSU." 

For Ole Miss, Howard adds depth behind starter Jaxson Dart after backup Luke Altmyer announced his transfer to Illinois. 

LSU Tigers quarterback Walker Howard (14) throws a pass during the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl between the LSU Tigers and the Purdue Boilermakers on January 2, 2023 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fl.  

LSU Tigers quarterback Walker Howard (14) throws a pass during the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl between the LSU Tigers and the Purdue Boilermakers on January 2, 2023 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fl.   (David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Dart is set to return for the 2023 season after throwing for 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while rushing for 614 yards on the ground. 

The Rebels went 8-5 in 2022 in Kiffin’s third year in Oxford. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.