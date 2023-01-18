Former LSU quarterback chooses SEC West rival after entering transfer portal

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are adding a quarterback via the transfer portal.

Former LSU quarterback Walker Howard announced his decision to transfer to Ole Miss on Wednesday after one year in Baton Rouge.

Howard was the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback in the 2022 class and appeared in just two games for LSU last season.

Walker announced Monday that he would be leaving LSU after entering the transfer portal on January 13th.

"As a kid, I always dreamed of playing at LSU," Howard posted to Twitter. "I never imagined being anywhere else. However, when things happen in life, we have to adjust and keep moving forward.

"With that being said, I have made the decision to leave LSU to look for the best spot for me to grow. This was a very difficult decision for me and my family. I can't explain how thankful I am for all of the relationships I have built at LSU."

For Ole Miss, Howard adds depth behind starter Jaxson Dart after backup Luke Altmyer announced his transfer to Illinois.

Dart is set to return for the 2023 season after throwing for 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while rushing for 614 yards on the ground.