Former Jet explains how much hate he has for Bill Belichick: 'I'd rather let him burn'

Bart Scott said Belichick was an 'a--' to him

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
The New York Jets will always have hate for the New England Patriots.

But one former Jet's hatred runs really deep for Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

Bart Scott became best known for his "Can't wait" plea after a 2010 playoff game. He played four seasons for the Jets.

Bill Belichick walks off the field

Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots walks off the field after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers 6-0 at Gillette Stadium Dec. 3, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

However, Scott says his disdain for the legendary head coach didn't begin until after his playing days.

"Bill was an a-- to me on something that had nothing to do with football, like after my career," Scott recently told Barstool Sports.

Bill Belichick looks on

Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Deutsche Bank Park Nov. 12, 2023, in Frankfurt, Germany. (Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

"Listen, I’m an equal opportunity a--hole. I’m the candy man. Anybody can get it. I don’t care who the hell you are. If he got smoke, we got smoke. Listen, if I see him and he wants some, he can get some."

Scott even admitted he doesn't "really hate the Patriots," he just hates the coach.

One of the hosts even asked Scott if he would "p--- on" Belichick if he were on fire.

"Not at all. … I'd rather let him burn," Scott said. 

Bart Scott smiles

Bart Scott attends the Jason Taylor Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic Kick Off Party at Kuro at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Feb. 21, 2016, in Hollywood, Fla. (Ralph Notaro/Getty Images)

Scott is now a radio host for ESPN New York and contributes to Jets coverage on SportsNet New York.

