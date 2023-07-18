Expand / Collapse search
Iowa Hawkeyes
Published

Former Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Cody Ince dead at 23

Ince was a member of the Hawkeyes program from 2018-2021

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Former Iowa offensive lineman Cody Ince "unexpectedly" died over the weekend at his home in Wisconsin, the university confirmed on Tuesday. He was 23. 

The Hawkeyes football program released a statement from head coach Kirk Ferentz confirming the news of Ince’s passing. 

Cody Ince blocks a Nebraska player during a 2020 game

Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum, left, and left guard Cody Ince hold Nebraska's Casey Rogers back at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)

"I am incredibly sad to hear about Cody Ince's sudden passing. Cody was a tremendous young man, valued teammate, and contributor to our program. He loved football, fishing and hunting, and believed in the importance of family and friendships." Ferentz said. 

"Cody was just beginning this next chapter of his life and was about to be married. Mary and I are heartbroken for his fiancée, his family and all his friends who knew and loved him. All of us in the football program – his coaches and teammates – are mourning his loss."

The cause of death was not immediately known. According to an obituary, Ince "passed away unexpectedly" on Saturday at his home near Grantsburg, Wisconsin. 

Cody Ince in action against Iowa State in 2021

Quarterback Spencer Petras of the Iowa Hawkeyes passes as offensive lineman Cody Ince defends against the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium on Sept. 11, 2021 in Ames, Iowa. (David K Purdy/Getty Images)

Ince joined the Hawkeyes program in 2018 but was redshirted his freshman year. The following season, he saw action in 11 games, mostly at left guard. 

In 2020 Ince took on a bigger role, starting in the final six games of the season. He was an All-Big Ten honorable mention. In his final season playing for the Hawkeyes, he was named a starter four times and saw action in 10 games.

Cody Ince blocks a Wisconsin defender

Iowa's Mekhi Sargent runs the ball as Cody Ince flattens a Wisconsin defender on Dec. 12, 2020, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)

Ince’s family asked that donations to the University of Iowa Children's Hospital be made in his name in lieu of flowers.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.