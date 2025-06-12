Former ESPN host claims Trump wants to make America a 'Whiter nation'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former ESPN radio host Dan Le Batard has long been critical of President Donald Trump and his immigration policies - his parents came to the U.S. from Cuba.

During his show on Wednesday, Le Batard again spoke out against the policies while mentioning the protests in Los Angeles, claiming Trump wants to make the United States a "whiter nation."

"Of course, everyone can agree, yes, illegal criminals in this country, yes, get them out of here. But wait a minute," "The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz." "Who gets to decide what’s illegal and criminal when you’re just going to violate the Supreme Court and democracy and the constitution and everything else in the name of, now you’ve got an armed militia that says every protest is dangerous. Even the peaceful ones. And you can frame it that way because the people are Brown."

Le Batard added that it "feels like state militia (is) rubber-bulleting about just basic American freedoms."

Jeremy Tache added, "This is a use of the military against our own people. If this was happening in any other country, we would be looking at that as one of the most horrifying things that could possibly happen."

"This is exactly how it is that you circumvent what feels like American democracy to make sure that the others never unite like a union. You can always make them the others, and you’ll always have white people on your side…" Le Batard continued. "Trying to make this country Whiter in a way that is overt, that is political, that is hateful, and allows you to keep the right to make all people other than you criminals based on whatever you make the laws, including just being Brown, not having a license or being a criminal, because you’re ‘just like all those other dirty Mexican rapists that we had to build a wall to keep out.'"

"We can hide under the semantics argument of, well of course illegal people who are here committing crimes shouldn’t be here," the former ESPN host added. "But that doesn’t mean you should make all Brown people and Black people that."

Los Angeles law enforcement has made dozens of arrests in the wake of days of protests and riots.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos, Sarah Rumpf-Whitten and Ashley Papa contributed to this report.

