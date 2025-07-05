Former Eagles Super Bowl champ Bryan Braman battling rare, aggressive cancer: 'In the fight of his life'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Super Bowl champion and former NFL linebacker Bryan Braman is "in the fight of his life" after being diagnosed with a "very rare" form of cancer.

Braman, who helped the Eagles defeat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII to bring the Lombardi Trophy to Philadelphia, was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, according to a GoFundMe campaign set up on his behalf in February.

The fundraiser did not mention what form of cancer Braman was diagnosed with, other than describing it as "very rare," but stated that he would need to undergo an "extensive 12-week treatment program" in Washington.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS

Braman's agent, Sean Stellato, told KPRC 2 that the 38-year-old former NFL player "is in the fight of his life," but was hopeful that he would beat the cancer.

"At Stellato Sports, Bryan Braman has always stood for strength, resilience and leadership," Stellato said. "He is a pillar and a staple of the underdog. Now, in the face of cancer, he embodies those qualities more than ever. If there is one person that I know that can beat cancer, it is Bryan Braman, who I have always considered family.

ESPN PROVIDES ENCOURAGING HEALTH UPDATE FOR RANDY MOSS FOLLOWING FORMER NFL STAR'S CANCER DIAGNOSIS: REPORT

"He's in the fight of his life. Please support Bryan and keep him in your prayers."

The latest update on the fundraiser from last month stated that Braman had undergone "CAR-T cell reprogramming treatment." While initially showing signs of being effective, the organizer of the fundraiser said that "the cancer has grown exponentially faster, and is now growing around his vital organs."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Braman spent the majority of his seven-year NFL career with the Eagles. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Houston Texans in 2011, where he played for three seasons. He signed with the Eagles in 2014 and rejoined the team again right before the playoffs in 2017. He would go on to register one tackle in their Super Bowl victory.

The fundraiser for Braman raised over $70,000 by Saturday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X , and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter .



