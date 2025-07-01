Expand / Collapse search
NFL

ESPN provides encouraging health update for Randy Moss following former NFL star's cancer diagnosis: report

Moss stepped away from 'Sunday NFL Countdown' last season

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss was noticeably absent from several broadcasts of ESPN's long-running "Sunday NFL Countdown" down the stretch of last year's NFL season.

The former wide receiver was forced to step away from his broadcasting duties when he learned of a cancer diagnosis. He made his health situation public last December. 

Randy Moss looks on

Randy Moss broadcasts from the ESPN "Monday Night Football Countdown" set before a game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Moss was able to make an appearance on ESPN in February on Super Bowl Sunday. "It's been hard but I got a lot of love and a lot of people believe in me, man. So I'm happy to be here," Moss said on Feb. 9 during his return to the ESPN set inside the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The former Minnesota Vikings star is now set to return to the "Sunday NFL Countdown" on a full-time basis in time for the start of the 2025 season, ESPN confirmed to The Athletic. 

ESPN described Moss' return as one of this offseason's watershed moments.

"Randy's return on Super Bowl Sunday was an emotional lift — not just for our team but for the entire football community — and knowing he will resume his full Sunday NFL Countdown schedule, beginning in Week 1, has been the highlight of the offseason," the network said in a statement sent to The Athletic.

Randy Moss looks on

ESPN commentator and NFL Hall of Fame member Randy Moss on the sidelines before a game between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. (Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)

In December, Moss went to his social media platform to reveal he was "battling something internally." He later stated that he was hospitalized after he underwent a procedure to treat cancer located in the bile duct between the pancreas and the liver.

Shortly after his announcement, ESPN confirmed Moss would take some time away from his role with the network.

Randy Moss ESPN

Randy Moss on the ESPN "Monday Night Countdown" set before the NFC Wild Card playoff football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Jan. 17, 2022. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

"They found it in the bile duct right between the pancreas and the liver, and that the cancer was sitting right outside the bile duct," he said on Dec. 13.

The treatment plan for Moss included radiation and chemotherapy.

The upcoming 2025 NFL season will coincide with Moss' 10th season with ESPN.

