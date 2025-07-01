ESPN provides encouraging health update for Randy Moss following former NFL star's cancer diagnosis: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss was noticeably absent from several broadcasts of ESPN's long-running "Sunday NFL Countdown" down the stretch of last year's NFL season.

The former wide receiver was forced to step away from his broadcasting duties when he learned of a cancer diagnosis. He made his health situation public last December.

Moss was able to make an appearance on ESPN in February on Super Bowl Sunday. "It's been hard but I got a lot of love and a lot of people believe in me, man. So I'm happy to be here," Moss said on Feb. 9 during his return to the ESPN set inside the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The former Minnesota Vikings star is now set to return to the "Sunday NFL Countdown" on a full-time basis in time for the start of the 2025 season, ESPN confirmed to The Athletic.

ESPN described Moss' return as one of this offseason's watershed moments.

"Randy's return on Super Bowl Sunday was an emotional lift — not just for our team but for the entire football community — and knowing he will resume his full Sunday NFL Countdown schedule, beginning in Week 1, has been the highlight of the offseason," the network said in a statement sent to The Athletic.

In December, Moss went to his social media platform to reveal he was "battling something internally." He later stated that he was hospitalized after he underwent a procedure to treat cancer located in the bile duct between the pancreas and the liver.

Shortly after his announcement, ESPN confirmed Moss would take some time away from his role with the network.

"They found it in the bile duct right between the pancreas and the liver, and that the cancer was sitting right outside the bile duct," he said on Dec. 13.

The treatment plan for Moss included radiation and chemotherapy.

The upcoming 2025 NFL season will coincide with Moss' 10th season with ESPN.

