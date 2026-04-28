Former Eagles coach reveals the two things that contributed to the team's major regression last season

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The Philadelphia Eagles lost in the Wild Card round last season a year after winning the Super Bowl, notably because the offense’s production was nowhere near the same.

Former Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, who announced that he was leaving the organization in February, said it’s not hard to see where things went wrong.

"I think anytime things don't go well, and I don't want to sound like I'm in an interview, but it's the truth. It's execution, it's calling the right play at the right time, and not running bad plays into bad defenses," Stoutland said during a recent appearance on "New Heights."

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"I mean, it ain't that hard. I'm not going to sit here and make up all these ... that's pretty much it."

It appears the Eagles brass agreed with Stoutland’s assessment about the team's play-calling and execution, as they fired offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo. They hired former NFL quarterback Sean Mannion to replace him.

In the Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning season, they scored 29 points per game (tied for fourth in the NFL), averaged 366 yards per game (eighth in the NFL), and rushed for 184.1 yards per game (second in the NFL).

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Last season was a much different story, as they scored 22.1 points per game (19th in the NFL), averaged 311 yards per game (24th in the NFL), and rushed for 118.2 yards per game (16th in the NFL).

The Eagles managed to win the NFC East at 11-6, but lost to the San Francisco 49ers 23-19 in the NFC Wild Card round. Throughout the season, the storyline was the team’s lack of offensive production, and their playoff loss was the punctuation of their regular-season struggles.

Patullo might not be the only member of the offense who goes, as star wide receiver A.J. Brown has found himself in trade rumors all offseason.

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Adding to the speculation, the Eagles traded for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks in addition to using their first-round draft pick on wide receiver Makai Lemon. The additions of Wicks and Lemon have led fans to believe that the Eagles are preparing their wide receiver room to be without Brown.

Regardless of who suits up at wide receiver for the Eagles, they hope that their play-calling and execution are much improved for 2026.

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