Dallas Mavericks
Published

NBA players, past and present, react to Mavericks star Luka Doncic's record-breaking 60-point triple-double

Doncic delivered the first 60-point, 20-rebound triple-double in league history

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic put on an historic performance on Tuesday night.

Doncic had the first 60-point, 20-rebound triple-double in NBA history as he led the Mavs to an Improbable comeback 126-121 overtime victory over the New York Knicks at American Airlines Arena in Dallas.

The three-time All-Star's 60 points set a new franchise record. 

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks dribbles the ball against the New York Knicks in the second half of their NBA game at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Tuesday.

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks dribbles the ball against the New York Knicks in the second half of their NBA game at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Tuesday. (Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Doncic was 21-for-31 from the field and 16-for-22 from the free throw line as he surpassed Dirk Nowitzki’s previous franchise record of 53 points. Nowitzki accomplished the feat in a game on Dec. 2, 2004.

Nowitzki is the highest-scoring foreign-born player in league history. The 2023 Hall of Fame nominee is currently in the sixth spot on the NBA scoring list, but the 23-year-old Doncic is on track to surpass that mark some day.

Earlier this week, the Mavericks unveiled a statue of the retired German star outside American Airlines Arena.

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks drives to the basket against Mitchell Robinson of the New York Knicks in the second half of their NBA game at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Tuesday.

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks drives to the basket against Mitchell Robinson of the New York Knicks in the second half of their NBA game at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Tuesday. (Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Doncic also is now credited with the league’s highest-scoring effort of the season.

Doncic's masterful performance left his teammates, along with former and current NBA players, in awe and sent social media into a frenzy.

Mavericks player Christian Wood hit a three-pointer to spark the rally from nine points down in the last 30 seconds of regulation. Wood said he was sending a "GOAT" to Doncic's farm in his native Slovenia.

The Mavs moved to three games over .500 with their fourth straight win.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.