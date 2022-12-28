NBA players, past and present, react to Mavericks star Luka Doncic's record-breaking 60-point triple-double

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic put on an historic performance on Tuesday night.

Doncic had the first 60-point, 20-rebound triple-double in NBA history as he led the Mavs to an Improbable comeback 126-121 overtime victory over the New York Knicks at American Airlines Arena in Dallas.

The three-time All-Star's 60 points set a new franchise record.

Doncic was 21-for-31 from the field and 16-for-22 from the free throw line as he surpassed Dirk Nowitzki’s previous franchise record of 53 points. Nowitzki accomplished the feat in a game on Dec. 2, 2004.

Nowitzki is the highest-scoring foreign-born player in league history. The 2023 Hall of Fame nominee is currently in the sixth spot on the NBA scoring list, but the 23-year-old Doncic is on track to surpass that mark some day.

Earlier this week, the Mavericks unveiled a statue of the retired German star outside American Airlines Arena.

Doncic also is now credited with the league’s highest-scoring effort of the season.

Doncic's masterful performance left his teammates, along with former and current NBA players, in awe and sent social media into a frenzy.

Mavericks player Christian Wood hit a three-pointer to spark the rally from nine points down in the last 30 seconds of regulation. Wood said he was sending a "GOAT" to Doncic's farm in his native Slovenia.

The Mavs moved to three games over .500 with their fourth straight win.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.