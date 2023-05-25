Former Cubs prospect, 18, wanted in connection with fatal shooting in Dominican Republic: report

Josefrailin Alcántara, an outfielder who recently played in the Chicago Cubs’ minor league system, is reportedly wanted in connection to the shooting death of a 26-year-old man in the Dominican Republic.

Alcántara, 18, was accused of shooting and killing his friend due to a dispute over more than $2,700, according to the Dominican Republic’s Diario Libre. Police in the Dominican Republic have been searching for Alcántara since May 19, according to the Chicago Tribune.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Police said Alcántara was shot in the hand and later treated at a medical center before he vanished.

Alcántara, of Santiago, signed with the Cubs in 2022 for a reported $500,000. He played as a 17-year-old for the team’s Dominican Summer League squad Cubs Blue. He appeared in 40 games and had a 1.36 batting averaged with two home runs, two doubles and three triples.

A'S OFF TO WORST MLB START SINCE 1932, PROJECTED FOR MOST LOSSES IN SEASON SINCE 1899

The Cubs told the Chicago Tribune he was recently released due to a violation of team rules.

"We were made aware of a death investigation involving one of our former minor-league players, who was away from the team due to a suspension and has been subsequently released following notification by authorities in the Dominican Republic," Julian Green, a senior VP of communications for the team, told the outlet. "We cannot provide further comment until we have additional details."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alcántara’s cousin, Diego Anibal Rodriguez Martinez, was allegedly in the back of the vehicle when the murder occurred and was arrested on Wednesday, according to reports.