Vikings great Jim Marshall dead at 87 after ‘lengthy hospitalization,’ family says

Former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jim Marshall, an NFL champion and a member of the famed "Purple People Eaters," has died after a "lengthy hospitalization," the team announced Tuesday on behalf of Marshall’s wife Susan.

He was 87.

Marshall, a Kentucky native and Ohio State alum, was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fourth round of the 1960 NFL Draft and had a successful 20-year career, primarily with the Vikings.

"The entire Minnesota Vikings organization is mourning the loss of Jim Marshall. No player in Vikings history lived the ideals of toughness, camaraderie and passion more than the all-time iron man," the Vikings ownership group said in a statement.

"A cornerstone of the franchise from the beginning, Captain Jim's unmatched durability and quiet leadership earned the respect of teammates and opponents throughout his 20-year career. Jim led by example, and there was no finer example for others to follow.

"His impact on the Vikings was felt long after he left the field. Jim will always be remembered as a tremendous player and person. Our hearts are with his wife, Susan, and all of Jim's loved ones."

Marshall set an NFL record for position players by playing 282 consecutive regular-season games, a record that stood until 2010, when Brett Favre broke it as a member of the Vikings. Marshall also set the NFL record with 29 career fumble recoveries.

Marshall played 19 of his 20 seasons with the Vikings. He was a key member of Minnesota’s four Super Bowl appearances during that period. He also won an NFL championship in 1969, a year before the merger.

