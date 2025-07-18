Former college football star, 24, fatally shot in Texas parking garage dispute; suspect faces murder charge

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former college football star was shot and killed following a physical altercation that turned deadly in a Texas parking garage last week.

Former Texas Southern football player Tyler Martinez was tragically killed on July 11 when he was allegedly shot several times by 22-year-old Isaac Jasper Robinson during a dispute in the parking garage of an apartment complex where both men reportedly lived, Houston Police said this week.

Police have since arrested and charged Robinson with murder.

"Tyler was a young man who was loved by his teammates and his personality was larger than life," football chief of staff Charles Nichols said in a statement from the university.

"In his mind, he was the best rapper on the team, and on the field, he was always trying to become a better football player. I will cherish our talks we had concerning life after football. I was so proud of him when he got his degree and started on his master’s degree. He will truly be missed because there was only one Tyler Martinez."

Police in Texas were called to the scene just after 8 p.m. Once there, officers found Martinez unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.

Houston police arrested Robinson after saying he "returned to the scene." He was charged with murder. According to KHOU, he is a current student at Texas Southern, but the two men were not known to one another.

Texas Southern wide receivers coach Jerwin Wilson remembered Martinez as a "joy to be around."

"He was a very adventurous person who could spark a light in any room," he said in a statement provided by the university.

Martinez was a defensive lineman at Texas Southern where he registered 82 total tackles, including 5.5 sacks across four seasons. In his junior year, he was second on the team with 44 tackles and led the team with 3.5 sacks.