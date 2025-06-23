Chandler Jones, ex-San Jose State football star, dead at 33

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chandler Jones, a former wide receiver who starred for the San Jose State Spartans and later for the Canadian Football League’s Montreal Alouettes, has died, the school announced on Monday.

He was 33.

Jones was identified as the victim in a pedestrian crash on the Marina Freeway in Los Angeles on Sunday, MyNewsLA.com reported, citing the Medical Examiner’s Office. Authorities said Jones was struck and killed by a driver in a Toyota RAV4.

The incident occurred at 2 a.m. local time. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Forever in our hearts, #89," San Jose State Football wrote on its X account. "In loving memory of Spartan wide receiver and coach, Chandler Jones."

Jones, a Los Angeles native, finished his collegiate career with the Spartans as the school’s all-time leader in receptions (248) and touchdown catches (31). He was the only player in the school’s history to record at least 50 receptions in each of his four seasons with the Spartans.

He returned to San Jose State in 2017 as a defensive assistant.

"I coached for 50 years, and I've coached a lot of people and there's some really special ones, and he's at the top of the deal," ex-San Jose State wide receivers coach Terry Malley told the San Francisco Chronicle. "He brought a vibrancy to every day, he was passionate about it, and he was a great teammate. … Chandler was a really, really good human being.

"If you go through the 105 guys who were on our team, nobody would say anything bad about Chandler. I think they all wished that they attacked life the way he did."