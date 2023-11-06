Expand / Collapse search
College Football

Texas Southern band member punches heckler during football game

The tuba player kept on playing after the altercation

The Texas Southern University band was thrust into the spotlight over the weekend as a video surfaced appearing to show one member getting into an altercation with a fan.

The person in the video appeared to be a part of the Texas Southern Ocean of Soul marching. The band was there to support the Tigers football team as they played Jackson State on the road.

A penalty flag on the field

A detailed view of a penalty flag on the field. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The video showed a person confronting the tuba player and the two having words. Then, the tuba player punched the heckler four times, knocking him back and down in his seat.

It is unclear what sparked the incident.

"Texas Southern University is aware of an incident involving a member of the Ocean of Soul marching band during a recent away game," Texas Southern told the Houston Chronicle. "The incident is under investigation. The University is implementing additional measures to ensure the safety of all band members during performances."

Tigers quarterback Jacobian Morgan accounted for three touchdowns as Jackson State defeated Texas Southern, 21-19. Morgan had two rushing touchdowns and then had a 3-yard touchdown pass to Steven McGee.

Texas Southern quarterback Jace Wilson found C’ing Blanton for a 20-yard touchdown pass with three seconds left in the game. However, Texas Southern could not complete the 2-point conversion to tie the game.

A football at Penn State

A general view of a football on the field before the Penn State Spring Football Game at Beaver Stadium on April 15, 2023 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

In the post-Deion Sanders era, Jackson State is 7-3 and 5-2 against Southwestern Athletic Conference opponents with the win. Texas Southern fell to 2-7 overall and 1-5 against conference opponents.

Jackson State is second in the SWAC East – behind Florida A&M. The Rattlers are 8-1 overall and 7-0 in conference play. Texas Southern is in fifth in the SWAC West.

