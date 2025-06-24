Former college football coach Steve Spurrier appears skeptical of Arch Manning ahead of first year as starter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It's been just a couple of years since Arch Manning was arguably the most highly sought high school recruit in the nation. He decided on Austin, home of the Texas Longhorns.

When Quinn Ewers was selected in the seventh round of the NFL Draft, it opened the door for Manning to become Texas' starting quarterback.

While Manning did show flashes during his limited playing time over the past couple of seasons, former college football coach Steve Spurrier doesn't appear ready to buy the hype surrounding the young quarterback.

Spurrier, who coached the Florida Gators to a national championship in 1996, questioned why Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian elected to start Ewers over Manning the past couple of seasons considering Manning's much-discussed potential.

"Most people are picking Texas to win the SEC in football," Spurrier said during a recent appearance on "Another Dooley Noted" podcast. "They’ve got Arch Manning already winning the Heisman, too. My question is, if he was this good, how come they let Quinn Ewers play all the time last year? He was a seventh-round pick?

"You only have to ask Coach Sark how come you played that one instead of this one," Spurrier continued. "Hopefully, he’ll say, ‘Because we thought he was better than that one.’ Isn’t that why you play one guy and not the other? Unless it was discipline, and there was no discipline or anything."

During Manning's time on the bench, he faced questions about whether he would leave Texas for another program that would give him an opportunity to play right away.

"It was tough. I mean, it’s tough in this age," Manning, 19, noted when he spoke to the media in April about waiting his turn, according to The Athletic. "Sometimes it’s worth the wait."

Manning doubled down on his commitment to the Longhorns and said he hopes to remain in Austin for the foreseeable future.

"But I hope it pays off. There’s nowhere else I want to be," Manning said. "I want to be at Texas. I’ve got friends here. I love this place. So, I want to be the quarterback at the University of Texas."

Manning appeared in 10 games last season, including two he started in place of an injured Ewers. He finished the 2024 season with 939 passing yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. Manning also showed his athleticism, rushing for 108 yards and four touchdowns.

Texas defeated Clemson in the first round of the College Football Playoff before a thrilling overtime victory over Arizona State in the quarterfinal. The eventual national champion Ohio State Buckeyes eliminated the Longhorns from playoff contention in January.

Texas opens the 2025 season against the Buckeyes in Columbus Aug. 30.

Texas opens the 2025 season against the Buckeyes in Columbus Aug. 30.