Former Texas star Quinn Ewers admits he 'didn't expect to fall as' far as he did in NFL Draft

Quinn Ewers entered the 2024 college football season with many pundits projecting him as a first-rounder in the 2025 NFL Draft. But the former Texas quarterback fell to the seventh and final round last month.

Ewers also became the last player at his position to come off the board. This year's draft class featured 14 quarterbacks. Ewers' agent spoke out after the quarterback's draft slide, and the 23-year-old is now breaking his silence.

Ewers admitted having to wait until the seventh round to hear his name called took him by surprise, but he is also embracing the opportunity he has with the Miami Dolphins.

"I didn’t expect to fall as low as I did," Ewers told The Associated Press Friday. "It is what it is at the end of the day, and I have the same opportunity that everybody else does. And I’m beyond thankful for that. I just want to go in there and play my game and learn and develop as a quarterback."

Ewers enters a quarterback room in Miami that already features Tua Tagovailoa and Zach Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft.

Ewers finished his two-year stint as the starter at Texas with a 21-5 record. He helped lift the Longhorns to College Football Playoff appearances the past two seasons. Ewers threw three touchdowns in a CFP quarterfinal double overtime thriller against Arizona State.

Ewers' college football career started at Ohio State, but he transferred to Texas. He ended his career in Austin with 68 touchdowns to his credit.

Tagovailoa appeared in just 11 games during the 2024 season. Injuries and the long-term health of the Pro Bowl quarterback remain a topic of conversation.

Wilson landed with the Denver Broncos last season after a turbulent three-year run with the New York Jets. Ewers acknowledged the competitive nature that exists among the Dolphins' quarterbacks.

"There’s a lot of guys out there right now, and everyone’s fighting for the same job," Ewers said. "And we’re all competitive, but it’s cool at the same time, just because, at the end of the day, some of these guys are going to end up being teammates with us. But you’ve got to earn the job and earn the trust of those guys as well."

