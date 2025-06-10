Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

College Basketball

Former college basketball player Cameron Woodall, 26, dies in Mississippi after ATV crash

Woodall, a star high school basketball player, won back-to-back state titles in Mississippi

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 10 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 10

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cameron Woodall, a former college basketball player and two-time Mississippi state champion in high school, has died after reportedly being involved in an ATV crash over the weekend. He was 26. 

Woodall was driving a 4-wheeler in Raymond, Mississippi, at around 11:30 p.m. local time when he lost control of the vehicle and overturned, interim Hinds County Coroner Jeremiah Howard told WLBT. 

Cameron Woodall introduced

Cameron Woodall (John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Another person driving a separate ATV was also involved in the incident. That person was reportedly taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

An investigation into the accident is ongoing, the Mississippi Clarion Ledger reported. 

Mississippi native, Woodall was a standout on the basketball team at Raymond High School, where he won a state championship in 2017 and 2018. He went on to play college basketball at Copiah-Lincoln Community College, Grambling State and most recently at Tougaloo College.  

"It is with profound sadness that we share the untimely passing of Cameron D. ‘Big Cam’ Woodall, a beloved former Tougaloo College men’s basketball standout. Known for his larger-than-life presence, fierce competitiveness on the court, and kind-hearted spirit off it, Cam left an indelible mark on the Tougaloo family," the school’s athletics page posted on Instagram. 

Cameron Woodall defense

Cameron Woodall (0) (Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)

EX-LOUISVILLE BASKETBALL STAR RUSS SMITH ARRESTED ON SUSPICION OF DRUNKEN DRIVING

"His impact extended far beyond basketball; he was a friend, a brother, and a true Bulldog through and through. We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends, teammates, and all who had the privilege of knowing him."

Copiah-Lincoln also shared a post honoring Woodall on X. 

"The Co-Lin family extends our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and former teammates of former Co-Lin basketball player Cameron Woodall." 

Cameron Woodall defense

Cameron Woodall, right (Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Woodall earned second-team All-Gulf Coast Athletic Conference honors in his two seasons at Tougaloo College.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.