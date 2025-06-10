Former college basketball player Cameron Woodall, 26, dies in Mississippi after ATV crash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cameron Woodall, a former college basketball player and two-time Mississippi state champion in high school, has died after reportedly being involved in an ATV crash over the weekend. He was 26.

Woodall was driving a 4-wheeler in Raymond, Mississippi, at around 11:30 p.m. local time when he lost control of the vehicle and overturned, interim Hinds County Coroner Jeremiah Howard told WLBT.

Another person driving a separate ATV was also involved in the incident. That person was reportedly taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing, the Mississippi Clarion Ledger reported.

A Mississippi native, Woodall was a standout on the basketball team at Raymond High School, where he won a state championship in 2017 and 2018. He went on to play college basketball at Copiah-Lincoln Community College, Grambling State and most recently at Tougaloo College.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the untimely passing of Cameron D. ‘Big Cam’ Woodall, a beloved former Tougaloo College men’s basketball standout. Known for his larger-than-life presence, fierce competitiveness on the court, and kind-hearted spirit off it, Cam left an indelible mark on the Tougaloo family," the school’s athletics page posted on Instagram.

"His impact extended far beyond basketball; he was a friend, a brother, and a true Bulldog through and through. We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends, teammates, and all who had the privilege of knowing him."

Copiah-Lincoln also shared a post honoring Woodall on X.

"The Co-Lin family extends our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and former teammates of former Co-Lin basketball player Cameron Woodall."

Woodall earned second-team All-Gulf Coast Athletic Conference honors in his two seasons at Tougaloo College.