Ex-Louisville basketball star Russ Smith arrested on suspicion of drunken driving

Former Louisville basketball star Russ Smith was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in Kentucky over the weekend, according to online records.

Smith, a member of the team that won the 2013 NCAA title which was later vacated due to rules violations, was arrested just after midnight on Sunday and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

The Louisville Courier Journal reported that officers noted Smith’s vehicle driving across multiple lanes, including a crosswalk, and that the vehicle's tags were expired.

According to the report, officers detected a "strong odor of alcoholic beverages" on Smith’s breath during the traffic stop.

Smith reportedly failed a field sobriety test and had a blood alcohol content of 0.073. The Louisville Courier Journal reported that Kentucky law allows that drivers with BAC greater than 0.04 but less than 0.08 may still be charged based on other evidence.

Smith reportedly admitted to officers that he had "two bourbon pours neat" before driving.

Online jail records indicated that Smith was also charged with not having proper registration plates and reckless driving. He was released on Sunday and is due back in court on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old former college basketball player was a member of the 2013 NCAA men’s basketball championship-winning team where he averaged 18.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists in the tournament. The NCAA stripped the basketball program of that title because of a major rules violation years later.

Smith spent a brief period in the NBA playing for the New Orleans Pelicans and the Memphis Grizzlies.