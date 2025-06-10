Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Louisville Cardinals

Ex-Louisville basketball star Russ Smith arrested on suspicion of drunken driving

Smith briefly spent time in the NBA, playing for the Pelicans and Grizzlies

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 10 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 10

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Louisville basketball star Russ Smith was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in Kentucky over the weekend, according to online records. 

Smith, a member of the team that won the 2013 NCAA title which was later vacated due to rules violations, was arrested just after midnight on Sunday and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

Russ Smith during the NCAA Tournament

Louisville Cardinals guard Russ Smith drives to the basket against the St. Louis Billikens during the NCAA Tournament at Amway Center on March 22, 2014. (Kim Klement-USA Today Sports)

The Louisville Courier Journal reported that officers noted Smith’s vehicle driving across multiple lanes, including a crosswalk, and that the vehicle's tags were expired. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to the report, officers detected a "strong odor of alcoholic beverages" on Smith’s breath during the traffic stop. 

Smith reportedly failed a field sobriety test and had a blood alcohol content of 0.073. The Louisville Courier Journal reported that Kentucky law allows that drivers with BAC greater than 0.04 but less than 0.08 may still be charged based on other evidence. 

Russ Smith booking photo

Smith, 34, was also charged with not having proper registration plates and reckless driving. (Louisville Metro Police Department)

FLORIDA A&M ATHLETIC DIRECTOR TURNS HERSELF IN TO POLICE OVER $24K THEFT ALLEGATIONS FROM PREVIOUS JOB

Smith reportedly admitted to officers that he had "two bourbon pours neat" before driving. 

Online jail records indicated that Smith was also charged with not having proper registration plates and reckless driving. He was released on Sunday and is due back in court on Wednesday. 

Russ Smith during an NCAA game

Louisville Cardinals guard Russ Smith against the South Florida Bulls at USF Sun Dome on Jan. 22, 2014. (Kim Klement-USA Today Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 34-year-old former college basketball player was a member of the 2013 NCAA men’s basketball championship-winning team where he averaged 18.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists in the tournament. The NCAA stripped the basketball program of that title because of a major rules violation years later. 

Smith spent a brief period in the NBA playing for the New Orleans Pelicans and the Memphis Grizzlies. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.