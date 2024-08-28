Former CNN contributor tells Black players not to join Auburn's basketball team under Bruce Pearl

Former CNN contributor Ronald Martin took shots at Auburn basketball head coach Bruce Pearl, telling recruits not to join his program after his comments regarding Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Pearl shared his political opinion in this election year, which he has done in the past. This time, Pearl quote-tweeted a post from Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., which said Harris is "so extreme she wants to kick you off the health insurance you get through your job."

Pearl responded by calling Harris a "socialist."

"Thank you for pointing this out Senator Cotton, except my guess is that like many of her socialist, woke progressive beliefs she’s not changing them or hiding them to get elected! We won’t get fooled again!"

This post led Martin to tweet his own plea to recruits not to join the Tigers head coach because of his public views – specifically Black players.

"To all Black ballplayers and their parents considering (Auburn basketball), this is the trash Bruce Pearl tweets," Martin said in a quote-tweet over Pearl’s message to Cotton. "There are many other SEC schools to consider. Choose accordingly."

USA Today columnist Dan Wolken also questioned Pearl’s views with a tweet of his own.

"Serious question: Has NIL changed the game to such an extent that a college coach can say stuff like this on social media and not fear any negative recruiting impact in households where the VP is likely quite popular?"

One fan on Wolken’s feed brought up Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr speaking at the Democratic National Convention and publicly endorsing Harris, saying that he is allowed to express his political views as is Pearl.

"I guess you’ve missed the point," Wolken responded on X. "Steve Kerr doesn’t have to convince families to send their teenage kids to a college campus for personal and professional development in a highly competitive recruiting environment."

Pearl has also expressed very pro-Israel views amid the current Israel-Hamas war, and praised Donald Trump over the years. He recently called the former president courageous for surviving an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, last month.

Pearl is set to enter his 11th season coaching the Tigers and 21st year coaching altogether. Auburn won the SEC Tournament last season, though they were upset by Yale in the NCAA Tournament.

