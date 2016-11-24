Expand / Collapse search
Forbort breaks tie, Kings top Islanders 4-2 for 4th straight

By | Associated Press
    New York Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy, left, and Los Angeles Kings defenseman Alec Martinez, right, vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo) (The Associated Press)

    Los Angeles Kings left wing Tanner Pearson, left, controls the puck against New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk, right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo) (The Associated Press)

    Los Angeles Kings goalie Peter Budaj, right, of Slovakia, stops the puck as defenseman Drew Doughty, center, holds back New York Islanders left wing Nikolay Kulemin, left, of Russia, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo) (The Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES – Derek Forbort scored the go-ahead goal with 2:28 remaining, Peter Budaj stopped 22 shots and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the New York Islanders 4-2 on Wednesday night for their fourth consecutive win.

Dwight King, Jake Muzzin and Alec Martinez also scored to help the Kings win their fifth straight at home.

Anders Lee scored twice and Jaroslav Halak made 24 saves for the Islanders, who dropped to 1-5-1 on the road this season.

Forbort scored on a long wrist shot seconds after a power play expired. King added a goal 20 seconds later and Muzzin put in an empty-netter.