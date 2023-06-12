Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Boxing
Published

Floyd Mayweather Jr-John Gotti III fight descends into chaos after bout is stopped

Mayweather and Gotti's fight resulted in a disqualification

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 10 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 10

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s exhibition boxing match against John Gotti III ended in chaos on Sunday night after the bout was stopped in the sixth round.

Mayweather and Gotti trashed-talked their way through more than half the fight with referee Kenny Bayless having a tougher and tougher time trying to separate them and stop their jawing. After Bayless stopped the fight, that’s when things took an ugly turn.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Floyd Mayweather Jr in Florida

Floyd Mayweather attends the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat on June 7, 2023, in Florida. (Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

Gotti started to dip around Bayless to come after Mayweather. The two then started to throw punches at each other while both of their teams stepped into the ring, where more pushing and shoving continued. Gotti was pushed to his corner and Mayweather back to his.

The fight took place at FLA Live in Sunrise, Florida.

INTERNATIONAL OLYMPIC COMMITTEE SETS DATE TO TERMINATE THE INTERNATIONAL BOXING FEDERATION'S OLYMPIC STATUS

Floyd Mayweather in February 2023

Floyd Mayweather in action against Aaron Chalmers during their exhibition fight at The O2, London, Feb. 25, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images)

Mayweather hasn’t fought professionally since his win over Conor McGregor in 2017. He’s 50-0 with 27 knockouts in his career. Instead, he’s fought in lucrative exhibitions against anyone from Logan Paul to Gotti. His bought against Gotti was ruled a disqualification.

Gotti was competing in his third boxing match and has a pro record of 2-0. He’s also 5-1 in MMA.

He posted a few times on his Instagram Stories of the post-fight melee. He called Mayweather a "punk b----" and an "enemy for life."

Floyd Mayweather Jr party

Floyd Mayweather Jr. attends a party at Restaurant Ours on Feb. 23, 2023, in London. (Dave Benett/Getty Images for Floyd Mayweather)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mayweather has yet to break his silence on the skirmish.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.