Florida Gators
Published

Details of Florida quarterback's child pornography arrest emerge

Kitna appeared in four games for Gators during 2022 season

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
University of Florida backup quarterback Jalen Kitna was expected to be released from Alachua County Jail in Florida Thursday on an $80,000 bond after being arrested Wednesday on two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts of possession of child pornography.

Kitna appeared in court Thursday morning and was ordered not to have access to the internet or unsupervised contact with minors. 

Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna throws a pass against Eastern Washington, Oct. 2, 2022, in Gainesville, Florida.

Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna throws a pass against Eastern Washington, Oct. 2, 2022, in Gainesville, Florida. (David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former NFL quarterback and father of Jalen – Jon Kitna – was present in the courtroom along with his wife, Jennifer Kitna.

Jalen Kitna, 19, was suspended indefinitely by the university on Wednesday.

"We are shocked and saddened to hear of the news involving Jalen Kitna," the University Athletic Association said in a statement on Wednesday. "These are extremely serious charges, and the University of Florida and the UAA have zero tolerance for such behavior."

Florida Gators quarterback Jalen Kitna (11) looks for a receiver during the game against Eastern Washington, Oct. 2, 2022, in Gainesville, Florida.

Florida Gators quarterback Jalen Kitna (11) looks for a receiver during the game against Eastern Washington, Oct. 2, 2022, in Gainesville, Florida. (David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Gainesville Police Department released details of the arrest Thursday, including that images contained a prepubescent girl having intercourse with an adult male, according to the Associated Press.

The investigation began in June when police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that images of child pornography were being shared online via Discord, an instant messaging social platform.

The investigation led to Kitna, who remembered sharing two images but believed them to be "legal" since he found them online.

Jalen Kitna

Jalen Kitna (Alachua County Sheriff’s Office)

The two images were of a pubescent girl, with both images having the phrase "so young junior" written on them.

A search of Kitna’s phone found three additional photos of two nude pubescent girls in the shower, which had been saved to Kitna’s phone last December.

One of Kitna's lawyers, Caleb Kenyon, provided a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Right now we’re all focusing on Jalen and getting him the support he needs," Kenyon told Fox News. "He has a wonderful family who love him and are helping him through this difficult time."

Kitna, a redshirt freshman, appeared in four games during the 2022 season for the Gators.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

