Florida's Keyontae Johnson showing 'truly encouraging signs of progress' days after scary incident

The Florida men’s basketball team received a positive report on Keyontae Johnson and announced they have postponed their next three games in wake of the forward’s collapse last weekend.

Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin made the announcement Thursday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Keyontae Johnson continues to show truly encouraging signs of progress as he undergoes tests and further evaluation at UF Health," Stricklin said in a statement. "He and his family have again expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love, prayers and well-wishes."

Stricklin added: "This has been an emotionally taxing time for Keyontae’s family, friends and teammates. Our hope is that everyone impacted will take an opportunity to process those emotions and regroup ahead of the start of new year."

Florida’s upcoming games against Florida Atlantic, Florida A&M and James Madison were postponed.

Johnson collapsed in a game against Florida State on Saturday. His grandfather told USA Today that his grandson was placed into a medically induced coma.

On Tuesday, the school said Johnson was alert and speaking with family members and doctors and was FaceTiming with teammates.

It’s still unclear why Johnson collapsed to the floor. The Associated Press reported Johnson had previously tested positive for the coronavirus.

Florida had to put a pause on basketball activities after a handful of positive tests.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Johnson’s grandfather told USA Today he wasn’t sure whether his grandson suffered from COVID-19.