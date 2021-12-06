Expand / Collapse search
SPORTS
Fists fly at CFL game as Toronto player takes a swing at fan

The incident took place at halftime of the CFL playoff game

By Joe Kinsey | OutKick
Emotions boiled over Sunday in Toronto after a Hamilton Tiger-Cats fan allegedly spit a mouthful of beer into the face of a Toronto Argonauts player, setting off a wild scene where an Argos player took a swing at a Hamilton fan.

The Tiger-Cats beat the Argos 27-19 on the field to win a spot in the CFL Grey Cup, but it was the Argos trying to put a beatdown on fans who were yelling — and allegedly spitting beer – at Toronto players as they exited the field.

Dec 5, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive back Stavros Katsantonis (30) poses with a team flag on the field after a win over the Toronto Argonauts in the Canadian Football League Eastern Conference Final game at BMO Field.

Dec 5, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive back Stavros Katsantonis (30) poses with a team flag on the field after a win over the Toronto Argonauts in the Canadian Football League Eastern Conference Final game at BMO Field. (John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports)

According to SportsNet, Toronto police are investigating Sunday’s incident. 

Dec 5, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Argonauts defensive back Crezdon Butler (24) tackles Hamilton Tiger-Cats wide receiver Tim White (12) during the Canadian Football League Eastern Conference Final game at BMO Field. Hamilton defeated Toronto.

Dec 5, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Argonauts defensive back Crezdon Butler (24) tackles Hamilton Tiger-Cats wide receiver Tim White (12) during the Canadian Football League Eastern Conference Final game at BMO Field. Hamilton defeated Toronto. (John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports)

"At the end of the game, two men allegedly jumped a barricade and were attempting to fight with players," police said in a statement

"Officers and security quickly intervened and both men are alleged to have been assaultive with staff and police. As a result, both were trespassed from BMO Field and Exhibition Place."

Dec 5, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Hamilton Tiger-Cats fans during the Canadian Football League Eastern Conference Final game against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field. Hamilton defeated Toronto.

Dec 5, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Hamilton Tiger-Cats fans during the Canadian Football League Eastern Conference Final game against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field. Hamilton defeated Toronto. (John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports)

Chris Edwards, a defensive back out of Idaho, and Dejon Brissett, a wide receiver from the University of Virginia, were the two players involved with the Hamilton fan.