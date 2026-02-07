Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Fireworks fly as hooded protesters clash with police after Olympics open in Milan

The chaotic events led to five arrests, according to a security alert

By Chantz Martin Fox News
A chaotic scene unfolded in Milan Saturday as police deployed water cannons and tear gas against demonstrators just steps away from an Olympic ice hockey rink.

A group known as the Unsustainable Olympics Committee organized demonstrations highlighting concerns related to the environmental, economic and social impact of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. 

Demonstrators also protested the presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Italy, The Associated Press reported.

The clash with police occurred near Milan’s Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena, a newly built venue that has faced scrutiny over construction delays and rink-size concerns.

Fireworks explode during tense faceoff with law enforcement

Fireworks explode during clashes between police officers and demonstrators trying to block a road leading to the Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on the day of a protest against the environmental, economic and social impact of the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics in Milan, Italy, Feb. 7, 2026. (Reuters/Claudia Greco )

Global Guardian, an international security firm, issued a travel alert Saturday, according to AP. 

"Anticipate heightened security and associated disruptions in the affected area over the next several hours," the security alert said. "Plot route bypasses. Avoid all protests." 

The alert also said at least five individuals were taken into custody.

A group of masked protesters was seen setting off smoke bombs and firecrackers on a bridge overlooking a construction site approximately half a mile from the Olympic Village. An estimated 1,500 athletes are being housed at the Olympic Village for this year's Games.

Fireworks explode near law enforcement personnel in Italy

Fireworks explode near a police water cannon used against demonstrators who were trying to block a road leading to the Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on the day of a protest against the environmental, economic and social impact of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Feb. 7, 2026. (Reuters/Guglielmo Mangiapane )

Police vans behind a temporary metal fence secured the road to the athletes’ village, but the protesters veered away, continuing their apparent route toward the Santagiulia venue. A heavy police presence guarded the entire route.

Fireworks explode near police vehicles

Police vehicles converge as fireworks go off Feb. 7, 2026, in Milan, Italy.  (Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

There was no indication that the protest and resulting road closure interfered with athletes’ transfers to their events, all on the outskirts of Milan.

At a larger, peaceful demonstration, which police said numbered about 10,000, people carried cardboard cutouts representing trees felled to build the new bobsled run in Cortina. A group of dancers performed to the beat of drums. Music blasted from a truck leading the march, including a profanity-laced anti-ICE anthem.

"Let’s take back the cities and free the mountains," a banner by the Unsustainable Olympic Committee said. Another group called the Association of Proletariat Excursionists organized the cutout trees.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

