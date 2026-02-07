Fireworks fly as hooded protesters clash with police after Olympics open in Milan

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A chaotic scene unfolded in Milan Saturday as police deployed water cannons and tear gas against demonstrators just steps away from an Olympic ice hockey rink.

A group known as the Unsustainable Olympics Committee organized demonstrations highlighting concerns related to the environmental, economic and social impact of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

Demonstrators also protested the presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Italy, The Associated Press reported.

The clash with police occurred near Milan’s Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena, a newly built venue that has faced scrutiny over construction delays and rink-size concerns.

Global Guardian, an international security firm, issued a travel alert Saturday, according to AP.

"Anticipate heightened security and associated disruptions in the affected area over the next several hours," the security alert said. "Plot route bypasses. Avoid all protests."

The alert also said at least five individuals were taken into custody.

A group of masked protesters was seen setting off smoke bombs and firecrackers on a bridge overlooking a construction site approximately half a mile from the Olympic Village. An estimated 1,500 athletes are being housed at the Olympic Village for this year's Games.

Police vans behind a temporary metal fence secured the road to the athletes’ village, but the protesters veered away, continuing their apparent route toward the Santagiulia venue. A heavy police presence guarded the entire route.

There was no indication that the protest and resulting road closure interfered with athletes’ transfers to their events, all on the outskirts of Milan.

At a larger, peaceful demonstration, which police said numbered about 10,000, people carried cardboard cutouts representing trees felled to build the new bobsled run in Cortina. A group of dancers performed to the beat of drums. Music blasted from a truck leading the march, including a profanity-laced anti-ICE anthem.

"Let’s take back the cities and free the mountains," a banner by the Unsustainable Olympic Committee said. Another group called the Association of Proletariat Excursionists organized the cutout trees.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

