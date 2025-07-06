Fever's loss to Sparks triggers more backlash against ESPN analyst for controversial Caitlin Clark take

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Indiana Fever dropped a close game to the previously 5-13 Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday night, prompting fans to take to social media to hit back at ESPN analyst Carolyn Peck after she argued that the team was "more dangerous" without star guard Caitlin Clark.

Clark missed her fifth straight – her second lengthy absence of the season – on Saturday night as she remained sidelined with a groin injury. Earlier in the week, Peck argued that the Fever were "more dangerous" without Clark.

"I think that Indiana is even more dangerous when Caitlin Clark doesn’t play, because she’s a ball-dominant guard," she said. "The ball’s in her hands a lot, so you know what you need to try to take away. But when you look at Indiana now, they’ve got so many weapons."

Fans initially hit back after Peck’s comments on Thursday, but after an 89-87 loss to the Sparks, the critics returned.

"Saying the Indiana Fever are better without Caitlin Clark is the dumbest take I've heard in a long time. It's almost like they needed her today against a team that was 5-13," FOX Sports Radio host Brian Noe said in a post.

Including Saturday’s loss, the Fever are 2-3 without Clark. Indiana missed its last five shots, four in the final minute against the Sparks, including Aliyah Boston’s missed shot in the final three seconds.

Boston led the team with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Natasha Howard had 21 points and nine rebounds and Kelsey Mitchell added 19 points.

There’s no clear timeline for Clark’s return. She was selected as one of the two captains for the WNBA All-Star Game, which will be hosted in Indiana on July 19.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.