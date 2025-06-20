Fever star Caitlin Clark leads WNBA All-Star Game fan voting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Indiana Fever star and reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark is leading the pack in the first vote returns for the 2025 WNBA All-Star fan voting, the league announced on Friday.

The second-year pro leads all players with 515,993 fan votes, while teammates Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell and Lexie Hull are third, seventh, and ninth, respectively. Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, the 2024 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, is in second with 484,758 votes.

"4 in the Top 10," the Fever said in a post on X.

"Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell, and Lexie Hull are all in the Top 10 in the first round of #WNBAAllStar2025 fan vote returns! keep voting to make them All-Stars in Indy!"

Fan votes will account for 50% of the vote, while current players and a media panel will account for 25% each. The players with the two highest fan vote counts will be named All-Star captains. Fan voting will end on June 28.

Clark’s lead comes with the All-Star Game set to be hosted by the Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on July 19 at 8:30 p.m. on ABC.

Despite being sidelined for three weeks with a quad injury, Clark is averaging career-highs of 19.9 points per game and 8.7 assists. In her first game back over the weekend, Clark scored a season-high of 32 points and made seven three-pointers in a win over the New York Liberty.

The loss marked New York’s first of the season.

Clark followed that dominant performance with another, dropping 20 points with six assists and four 3-pointers in a win over the Connecticut Sun.

The Golden State Valkyries managed to slow Clark down on Thursday night in an 88-77 win that saw the former Iowa standout make just 11 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

