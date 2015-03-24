Fever rally past Sun

Indianapolis, IN (SportsNetwork.com) - Tamika Catchings scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds, leading a fourth-quarter charge that lifted the Indiana Fever to a 72-68 victory over the Connecticut Sun in a Thursday matinee from Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The Fever trailed throughout the contest and were down by as many as 14 in the third quarter before trimming the deficit to 47-39 heading to the final period. They nearly matched their total through three quarters with 33 points in the fourth.

Briann January started the fourth with a 3-pointer and her layup after an Erlana Larkins steal with just under five minutes to play gave Indiana its first lead at 58-57. The game was tied at 61-61 before Layshia Clarendon's basket gave the Fever the lead for good with 3 1/2 minutes left.

Catchings added a putback layup on Indiana's next trip and a three-point play with 53.5 seconds left gave the Fever a 70-63 edge. Kelsey Bone's layup and a trey by Katie Douglas pulled the Sun within two, but Larkins made two from the stripe with 12.9 seconds remaining to seal it.

January scored 13 points for the Fever, who have won four of their last five. Larkins and Clarendon each contributed 12 in the victory. Indiana has won two of three since Catchings returned after missing the first 17 games with a back injury.

Douglas led the Sun with 17 points, while Renee Montgomery and rookie Chiney Ogwumike each chipped in 11. Connecticut has lost two straight and six of its last seven.