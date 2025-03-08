Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Las Vegas Raiders

Geno Smith reacts to reported move to Raiders: 'God is the greatest'

Going to the Raiders would reunite Smith with coach Pete Carroll

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 8 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 8

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Geno Smith will reportedly switch from a Seahawks uniform to the Raiders silver and black next season. 

On Friday, multiple reports surfaced saying Seattle agreed to trade the 34-year-old quarterback to Las Vegas.

The Raiders sent a third-round pick in next month's NFL Draft to the Seahawks in exchange for Smith, ESPN reported. 

The transaction would end Smith's six-year run with the Seahawks. He was the primary starter for three of those seasons and earned Pro Bowl honors twice.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Geno Smith celebrates

Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates a win against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field Nov. 24, 2024, in Seattle.   (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Smith took to social media shortly after he discovered his name was linked to the blockbuster trade reports.

"God is the GREATEST!! Excited to get to work and WIN. The time is NOW," Smith wrote on X.

Smith threw for 4,320 yards and 21 touchdowns with 15 interceptions last season and will be the clear favorite to be the starter when Las Vegas opens its season, even if the club selects a quarterback in next month’s draft.

SEAHAWKS SHIFT 'PRIMARY FOCUS' TO QB SAM DARNOLD; INTEREST IS 'MUTUAL'

Because the Raiders hold the sixth pick, it is unlikely the team will be in a position to select Miami standout Cam Ward or former Colorado star Shedeur Sanders

Geno Smith throws

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) passes against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter Dec. 1, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J.  (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

The Raiders also could decide to take a quarterback later in the draft, such as Jalen Milroe. Or they could pass on a quarterback altogether and go with a quarterback room that includes Smith and Aidan O’Connell.

Pete Carroll talks with Geno Smith

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll talks with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. (Joe Camporeale/USA Today Sports)

The Raiders finished 4-13 last season, which led to the departures of coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco. Pete Carroll, who coached Smith in Seattle, was named the Raiders' new head coach in January.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trading for Smith is the latest in a series of notable moves the Raiders have made this offseason. Earlier this week, defensive end Maxx Crosby landed the richest contract for a non-quarterback in league history. 

He received a three-year extension worth $106.5 million, with $91.5 million guaranteed, to keep him in Las Vegas through the 2029 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.