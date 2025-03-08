Geno Smith reacts to reported move to Raiders: 'God is the greatest'

Geno Smith will reportedly switch from a Seahawks uniform to the Raiders silver and black next season.

On Friday, multiple reports surfaced saying Seattle agreed to trade the 34-year-old quarterback to Las Vegas.

The Raiders sent a third-round pick in next month's NFL Draft to the Seahawks in exchange for Smith, ESPN reported.

The transaction would end Smith's six-year run with the Seahawks. He was the primary starter for three of those seasons and earned Pro Bowl honors twice.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Smith took to social media shortly after he discovered his name was linked to the blockbuster trade reports.

"God is the GREATEST!! Excited to get to work and WIN. The time is NOW," Smith wrote on X.

Smith threw for 4,320 yards and 21 touchdowns with 15 interceptions last season and will be the clear favorite to be the starter when Las Vegas opens its season, even if the club selects a quarterback in next month’s draft.

SEAHAWKS SHIFT 'PRIMARY FOCUS' TO QB SAM DARNOLD; INTEREST IS 'MUTUAL'

Because the Raiders hold the sixth pick, it is unlikely the team will be in a position to select Miami standout Cam Ward or former Colorado star Shedeur Sanders.

The Raiders also could decide to take a quarterback later in the draft, such as Jalen Milroe. Or they could pass on a quarterback altogether and go with a quarterback room that includes Smith and Aidan O’Connell.

The Raiders finished 4-13 last season, which led to the departures of coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco. Pete Carroll, who coached Smith in Seattle, was named the Raiders' new head coach in January.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trading for Smith is the latest in a series of notable moves the Raiders have made this offseason. Earlier this week, defensive end Maxx Crosby landed the richest contract for a non-quarterback in league history.

He received a three-year extension worth $106.5 million, with $91.5 million guaranteed, to keep him in Las Vegas through the 2029 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.