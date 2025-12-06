Indiana wins first outright Big 10 football title since 1945 after Ohio State flubs short field goal try

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ohio State kicker Jayden Fielding missed a 27-yard field goal in the final minutes, as Indiana hung on to win the Big 10 football championship 13-10 on Saturday. For Indiana, it is their first outright conference championship since 1945, after winning a share of the title in 1967.

The Hoosiers were four-point underdogs going into the game against the defending national champions, with the top seed in the college football playoff on the line. Now, before the playoff even starts, Indiana has clinched, arguably, its most successful season in the modern era.

"I want to give all the glory to God. We were never supposed to be in this position, but by the glory of God, the great coaches, the great teammates, everybody around us, we were able to pull this off," Indiana quarterback Fernandeo Mendoza told Fox Sports after the game.

Mendoza passed for 222 yards with one touchdown and one interception to help pull off the win.

Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker, who caught six passes for 126 yards, also said, "all glory to God," to Fox Sports after the win.

"The Hoosiers are real, and we're here," Becker said.

Indiana, now 13-0, will now look to win its first national championship ever in the college football playoff, as their statement win over Ohio State should all-but ensure the No. 1 seed when the tournament begins.

Meanwhile, Ohio State is still likely to get a first-round bye despite the loss.