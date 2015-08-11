Fantasy 15 Podcast: Gurley, Ellington, overpriced draft picks

Before Geno Smith's jaw was realigned on Tuesday, John Halpin and Ryan Fowler chatted 2015 fantasy football draft strategy on the Fantasy 15 Podcast (iTunes / Soundcloud).

On the latest episode, the two discuss the Arizona Cardinals' confusing backfield and potential addition of Chris Johnson, Todd Gurley's lack of preseason action, if Joseph Randle is too risky of a draft investment and the ADP values of guys like Brandin Cooks, Ameer Abdullah, and Martavis Bryant.

