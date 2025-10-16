Expand / Collapse search
Fans of Israeli soccer team barred from major upcoming game in UK over 'safety' concerns

Pro-Palestinian protests have targeted Israeli team's fans since last year

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
US-Israeli hostage's parents describe 'torturous' days waiting for Hamas to return son's remains Video

US-Israeli hostage's parents describe 'torturous' days waiting for Hamas to return son's remains

Ronen and Orna Neutra, parents of deceased U.S.-Israeli hostage Omer Neutra, thank the Trump administration for securing the release of the remaining living Israeli hostages while urging Hamas to return their son's remains.

Fans of the Israeli soccer team Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer are prohibited from attending a Europa League game in Birmingham, England, on Nov. 6.

The team's English opponent, Aston Villa, who is hosting the game, made the announcement Thursday, citing safety concerns. Last year Maccabi Tel Aviv fans were attacked in Amsterdam at a game against Ajax.

"The club are in continuous dialogue with Maccabi Tel Aviv and the local authorities throughout this ongoing process, with the safety of supporters attending the match and the safety of local residents at the forefront of any decision," Aston Villa said in a statement.

Maccabi Tel Aviv FC supporters were reportedly the target of violence in Amsterdam before and during the soccer team’s match against Ajax last year. More than a dozen people have already been charged in connection with the violence, and several have already been convicted after a series of violent overnight incidents.

Pro-Palestine protesters have been a common fixture at Maccabi Tel Aviv fans in 2025.

Pro-Israel Maccabi fans in Amsterdam

Fans of Maccabi Tel Aviv stage a pro-Israel demonstration at the Dam Square, lighting up flares and chanting slogans ahead of the UEFA Europa League match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ajax in Amsterdam, Netherlands on November 7, 2024.  (Mouneb Taim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Maccabi Tel Aviv's upcoming match against Aston Villa will be the team’s first away game in the Europa League since pro-Palestinian protests took place at the stadium in Thessaloniki, Greece, against PAOK on Sept. 24. About 120 fans of the Israeli club traveled to Greece for that game and were held behind a police cordon before entering the venue.

AFTER TRUMP DECLARES ‘WAR IS OVER,’ HAMAS EXECUTES RIVALS IN GAZA TO REASSERT CONTROL

Israel soccer fans in Amsterdam

Supporters of Maccabi Tel Aviv hold flags at Dam square ahead of the Europa League football match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv, in Amsterdam on November 7, 2024.  (Jeroen Jumelet/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, European soccer body UEFA had been weighing a vote to suspend Israeli teams from its competitions before that was overtaken this month by the ceasefire in Gaza.

The London-based Jewish Leadership Council called Thursday’s decision unfair.

Maccabi players warm up

Maccabi Tel Aviv's Sagiv Yehezkal during the warm-up before the match. (Reuters/Yves Herman)

"It is perverse that away fans should be banned from a football match because West Midlands Police can’t guarantee their safety. Aston Villa should face the consequences of this decision and the match should be played behind closed doors," the organization said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.

