Fans of Israeli soccer team barred from major upcoming game in UK over 'safety' concerns

Fans of the Israeli soccer team Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer are prohibited from attending a Europa League game in Birmingham, England, on Nov. 6.

The team's English opponent, Aston Villa, who is hosting the game, made the announcement Thursday, citing safety concerns. Last year Maccabi Tel Aviv fans were attacked in Amsterdam at a game against Ajax.

"The club are in continuous dialogue with Maccabi Tel Aviv and the local authorities throughout this ongoing process, with the safety of supporters attending the match and the safety of local residents at the forefront of any decision," Aston Villa said in a statement.

Maccabi Tel Aviv FC supporters were reportedly the target of violence in Amsterdam before and during the soccer team’s match against Ajax last year. More than a dozen people have already been charged in connection with the violence, and several have already been convicted after a series of violent overnight incidents.

Pro-Palestine protesters have been a common fixture at Maccabi Tel Aviv fans in 2025.

Maccabi Tel Aviv's upcoming match against Aston Villa will be the team’s first away game in the Europa League since pro-Palestinian protests took place at the stadium in Thessaloniki, Greece, against PAOK on Sept. 24. About 120 fans of the Israeli club traveled to Greece for that game and were held behind a police cordon before entering the venue.

Meanwhile, European soccer body UEFA had been weighing a vote to suspend Israeli teams from its competitions before that was overtaken this month by the ceasefire in Gaza.

The London-based Jewish Leadership Council called Thursday’s decision unfair.

"It is perverse that away fans should be banned from a football match because West Midlands Police can’t guarantee their safety. Aston Villa should face the consequences of this decision and the match should be played behind closed doors," the organization said in a statement.

