Fans in Amsterdam show support for Eriksen

The fans in the stadium cheered as screens showed a message in Dutch saying 'Get well Christian'

Fans in Amsterdam for the European Championship match between the Netherlands and Ukraine have expressed their support for Christian Eriksen following his collapse on Saturday.

Eriksen played at the stadium from 2010-13 when he was with Ajax. He moved from there to Tottenham and is now with Inter Milan.

Denmark’s team doctor says Eriksen’s heart stopped and that "he was gone" before being resuscitated during the team’s match against Finland in Copenhagen.

Two orange-clad fans held a sign saying "Eriksen Stay Strong" next to a picture of a heart and his No. 10 Denmark shirt.

The fans in the stadium cheered as screens showed a message in Dutch saying "Get well Christian."