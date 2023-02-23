Expand / Collapse search
Fan punches soccer goalie during match; keeper wrestles him to ground before security steps in

This is the second time this month a fan has attacked a soccer player around the globe

A Europa League game between the Netherlands' PSV and Spain's Sevilla FC turned into a boxing match Thursday night. 

A spectator ran onto the field during the match and approached Sevilla FC goalkeeper Marko Dmitrović, and it didn't end wwell. 

The fan landed a punch at Dmitrović before the goalie decided to return the favor. 

A fan wrestles with Marko Dmitrović of Sevilla FC during a UEFA Europa League match between PSV and Sevilla at Philips Stadium Feb. 23, 2023, in Eindhoven, Netherlands

A fan wrestles with Marko Dmitrović of Sevilla FC during a UEFA Europa League match between PSV and Sevilla at Philips Stadium Feb. 23, 2023, in Eindhoven, Netherlands (Photo Prestige/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Dmitrović's punch dumped the fan into the grass before security and players began swarming. 

The fan attempted to break free from Dmitrović, but the goalie wouldn't let him go before security arrived and forced the fan off the pitch. 

It wasn't the first time a fan has hopped the barriers to reach a player. At times, it is rabid fans who just want to have a moment with their favorite players. Dmitrović's interaction with this fan isn't an isolated incident. 

Daniel Cataño of Columbia’s Millonarios in Categoria Primera A had a fan rush the field to strike him earlier this month. Cataño wasn’t looking when the fan hit him from behind. Like Dmitrović, he defended himself.

A spectator who entered the field during a UEFA Europa League match between PSV and Sevilla at the Philips Stadium Feb. 23, 2023, in Eindhoven, Netherlands, is escorted off the field. 

A spectator who entered the field during a UEFA Europa League match between PSV and Sevilla at the Philips Stadium Feb. 23, 2023, in Eindhoven, Netherlands, is escorted off the field.  (Photo Prestige/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Cataño rushed after the fan, who sprinted in the opposite direction after the attack. Cataño took the fan to the ground until players and security joined in to separate them. 

Referees in the match between Millonarios and Deportes Tolima gave Cataño a red card, which disqualified him from the game. Millonarios boycotted the game, creating further controversy. 

Dmitrović continued to play in his match, which PSV won after Luuk de Jong and Fabio Silva scored in the second half for a 2-0 victory. Sevilla FC moves on to the round of 16 with a 3-2 aggregate lead. 

Marko Dmitrović of Sevilla FC fights with a spectator who ran onto the field during a UEFA Europa League knockout round playoff match between PSV and Sevilla FC at the Philips Stadion Feb. 23, 2023, in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

Marko Dmitrović of Sevilla FC fights with a spectator who ran onto the field during a UEFA Europa League knockout round playoff match between PSV and Sevilla FC at the Philips Stadion Feb. 23, 2023, in Eindhoven, Netherlands. (Rene Nijhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

The round of 16 draw will take place Feb. 24.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.