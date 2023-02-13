Fan punches Colombian soccer star on field; player's retaliation leads to red card

A wild scene broke out at a Colombian soccer match on Sunday that involved a fan sprinting onto the field to attack a player.

Categoria Primera A is the top league in Colombia, and a match between the Millonarios and Deportes Tolima was about to get underway. However, a fan of Deportes Tolima, the home team, ran onto the field and hit Millonarios’ Daniel Cataño.

The fan immediately ran away in cowardly fashion, but Cataño was quick to sprint after him and tackle him to the ground before security and teammates stepped in to stop him.

The fan was taken away after being met by security, but Cataño teammates kept swarming the man, screaming at him as he was moved off the pitch.

Prior to playing for Millonarios, Cataño played for Deportes Tolima.

However, more controversy ensued when Cataño was issued a red card by the referee, which kicked him out of the game. This all came after Cataño defended himself, and Millonarios were not having it.

When the red card was issued, the whole team walked off the pitch and refused to play following the ejection.

Deportes Tolima team president Cesar Camargo issued a statement saying he did not condone what the fan did, but he did not like how Millonarios put them in a bind.

"The fan is out of control and will have to be prosecuted," the statement read, via The Sun. "And for a team to withdraw from the field is a boycott of the game and the sport. It is not worth putting pressure on us in that way."

Millonarios reportedly tried negotiating to restart the match with Cataño red card taken away – a red card would have left them with one less man compared to Deportes Tolima for the entire match.

When the referee refused, no game was played. Millonarios said they withdrew due to safety reasons.