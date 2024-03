Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The Atlanta Falcons’ social media team reminded fans on Sunday they do not control the organization’s moves during free agency, as clubs will be able to enter contract negotiations with players on Monday.

The Falcons’ X account posted a still shot from "The Office" featuring Rainn Wilson’s Dwight Schrute and John Krasinski’s Jim Halpert.

"We don’t make free agency decisions," Krasinski’s sign read. "We just announce them."

It was a good reminder as the negotiation period began. Any deals agreed upon can officially be announced on Wednesday when the new league year begins. The Falcons are expected to be one of the teams in the mix for a new quarterback when free agency begins.

Kirk Cousins could be the target.

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback is expected to be a free agent, and though the Vikings could still be in play, Pro Football Talk reported last week the quarterback is "seriously considering moving his family to Atlanta." Furthermore, Bleacher Report reported that the Falcons are considered to be a "major contender" to sign Cousins.

Cousins had 2,331 passing yards and 18 touchdown passes in eight games before he suffered a season-ending Achilles tear. He spent the rest of the year rehabbing the injury.

The veteran quarterback told Fox News Digital he hoped to remain with the Vikings if possible.

"I sure hope so," he said in January. "We’ll have to see how it all plays out. I think this league, if I’ve learned anything in my 12 years, is that a lot of curveballs get thrown, and it’s hard to predict what happens next month. This injury taught me that, too.

"We’ll see when we get to March, how everything shakes out. But I think until then, it’s just waiting until March."