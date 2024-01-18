Kirk Cousins hopes to play for Vikings in 2024 as free agency looms

Kirk Cousins’ future with the Minnesota Vikings is up in the air even after six seasons and two playoff appearances.

Cousins will enter the 2024 season coming off of a torn Achilles and is likely to become a free agent. But he told Fox News Digital he would want to remain with the Vikings, if it’s possible.

"I sure hope so," he told Fox News Digital about returning to the Vikings. "We’ll have to see how it all plays out. I think this league, if I’ve learned anything in my 12 years, is that a lot of curveballs get thrown, and it’s hard to predict what happens next month. This injury taught me that, too."

"We’ll see when we get to March, how everything shakes out. But I think until then, it’s just waiting until March."

His contract voids on March 13 and there will likely be plenty of chatter about what Minnesota will do at the vital position.

Cousins signed with the Vikings in March 2018. Since then, he’s played in 88 games and threw for 23,265 yards and 171 touchdown passes. He’s fourth in passing touchdowns and fifth in passing yards among active quarterbacks in the NFL.

The key will likely be how he’s progressing from his torn Achilles.

"It’s been a real positive process. I was nervous coming out of surgery about how grueling and boring is rehab going to be. You hear the horror stories. But that hasn’t been my experience," he said.

"I really enjoyed working with the therapists, getting the gradual progress each day and watching the cast come off and the boot. Now, in a shoe. Just taking one step at a time and pushing but also not pushing too hard, making sure that next spring in practice I’m ready to go. It’s been a fun challenge to attack."

