Former Jets first-round pick Darron Lee charged with murder in girlfriend’s death

Former New York Jets first-round draft pick Darron Lee was arrested in Tennessee and charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend earlier this week, according to police.

Lee, 31, was arrested by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Thursday and charged with first-degree murder and tampering with or fabricating evidence, according to online records. He is currently being held without bond and is due back in court Wednesday.

The Ohio State standout’s arrest stems from the death of his girlfriend, who has not yet been identified by law enforcement pending family notification.

ESPN reported that deputies were dispatched to residence with reports of CPR in progress Thursday afternoon. Once on the scene, first responders attempted to perform life-saving measures on a woman before she was later declared dead.

The sheriff’s department later ruled her death a homicide.

"Due to the condition of the victim and the residence, HCSO Criminal Investigative Services Detectives responded. Preliminary findings indicate the victim’s death was the result of a homicide," the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Lee has had previous run-ins with the law. In 2023, he was arrested in Ohio following allegations of domestic violence against his own mother and the mother of his son. He reached a plea agreement, which included a one-day jail sentence.

A national champion with the Buckeyes, Lee was drafted by the Jets in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He played three seasons with the Jets, but was suspended four games at the end of the season due to a PED violation.

He was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019 and was a member of the Super Bowl-winning team that season, though he was not active for the game.

He was suspended a second time in 2020 and later signed with the Buffalo Bills and played in two games that year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.