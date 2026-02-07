Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

New York Jets

Former Jets first-round pick Darron Lee charged with murder in girlfriend’s death

The Ohio State standout was previously arrested on domestic violence charges in 2023

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 6 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 6

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former New York Jets first-round draft pick Darron Lee was arrested in Tennessee and charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend earlier this week, according to police. 

Lee, 31, was arrested by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Thursday and charged with first-degree murder and tampering with or fabricating evidence, according to online records. He is currently being held without bond and is due back in court Wednesday. 

Darron Lee looks on

New York Jets linebacker Darron Lee was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in the first move made by interim general manager Adam Gase. (Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com)

The Ohio State standout’s arrest stems from the death of his girlfriend, who has not yet been identified by law enforcement pending family notification. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

ESPN reported that deputies were dispatched to residence with reports of CPR in progress Thursday afternoon. Once on the scene, first responders attempted to perform life-saving measures on a woman before she was later declared dead.

The sheriff’s department later ruled her death a homicide.

"Due to the condition of the victim and the residence, HCSO Criminal Investigative Services Detectives responded. Preliminary findings indicate the victim’s death was the result of a homicide," the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Darron Lee mugshot

Lee, 31, was arrested by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Thursday and charged with first degree murder and tampering with fabricating evidence. (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

FORMER NFL PLAYER DARRON LEE ARRESTED AMID ALLEGATIONS OF BEATING HIS OWN MOM, MOTHER OF 2-YEAR-OLD SON

Lee has had previous run-ins with the law. In 2023, he was arrested in Ohio following allegations of domestic violence against his own mother and the mother of his son. He reached a plea agreement, which included a one-day jail sentence. 

A national champion with the Buckeyes, Lee was drafted by the Jets in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He played three seasons with the Jets, but was suspended four games at the end of the season due to a PED violation.

Darron Lee reacts

Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Darron Lee (50) reacts as he defends against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 17-7 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 17, 2019. (Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

 He was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019 and was a member of the Super Bowl-winning team that season, though he was not active for the game. 

He was suspended a second time in 2020 and later signed with the Buffalo Bills and played in two games that year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue