Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank sets up $1M emergency relief fund during coronavirus pandemic

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank and Mercedes-Benz Stadium established a $1 million emergency relief fund for core event day associates at the stadium on Tuesday.

The relief fund includes associates for Levy Restaurants and SAFE Management to provide assistance with hardships as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a moment to come together to take care of each other, uplift those on the front lines, provide for our community, and show up for our associates,” CEO of AMB Sports & Entertainment Steve Cannon said in a statement. “Giving back to others and putting people first are priorities for our organization and now, more than ever is the time to do everything we can to help those in need while taking care of our team.”

Back in March, the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation donated $5.4 million in funding for immediate and long-term recovery assistance to organizations providing critical support throughout Georgia and Montana in response to the coronavirus. Mercedes-Benz Stadium donated 3.5 tons of surplus food, and they provided more than 2,310 meals to six nonprofit groups in Atlanta.

Defensive lineman Grady Jarrett partnered with Zaxby’s, which is the official chicken partner of the Falcons, to provide nearly 5,000 meals to first responders in Atlanta through the month of April.

Also, Falcons mascot “Freddie Falcon” and Falcons cheerleaders partnered with local schools in the metro-Atlanta area creating videos to engage with fans, and they provided activities that can be done at home with families as part of the NFL’s “Play 60” activities.

Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United, also owned by Blank, joined "MLS Unites,” which is a league-wide platform that highlights the efforts that MLS players, coaches and clubs around the league are taking to address the important messages and programs taking place during the coronavirus pandemic.