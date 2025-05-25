Falcons' Kirk Cousins pokes fun at Travis Kelce's hairy back

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins poked fun at Travis Kelce’s hairy back as a photo of the Kansas City Chiefs star went viral across social media last week.

Cousins spoke to E! News during the week and was among those who weighed in on the tight end while he was at the grand opening of Universal Epic Universe in Orlando, Florida.

"God bless Taylor Swift for being good with that," he told the outlet. "That's awesome. Good for her."

Cousins chalked up Kelce’s hairy situation to "genetics" and said he was happy he didn’t have to deal with that.

Kelce is known for having a big beard around his chin during NFL games. He spoke about his body hair with his brother Jason in the latest episode of the "New Heights" podcast.

"You guys haven't seen the Yeti come out of here," the three-time Super Bowl champion said. "You don't want to see the Yeti come out."

He recalled playing basketball in college at Cincinnati and having to play shirts against skins.

"I had the big beard, I had the long hair. I had the chest hair, back hair, arm hair, leg hair. It's just a big ole Yeti out there, man," he said. "All the homies on the court were calling me 'Big Yeti.’"

Kelce is set to play in Year 13 for the Chiefs. He had 97 catches for 823 yards and three touchdowns for the Chiefs in 2024. Kansas City made it all the way back to the Super Bowl but lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.