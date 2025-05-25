Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Kansas City Chiefs

Falcons' Kirk Cousins pokes fun at Travis Kelce's hairy back

Kelce and Cousins are both gearing up for the 2025 season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Was that Travis Kelce's final chapter of his legendary career? | Speak Video

Was that Travis Kelce's final chapter of his legendary career? | Speak

Michael Irvin reflects on whether Travis Kelce's Super Bowl performance marks the end of his legendary career. He breaks down Kelce's impact on the game, his legacy and what the future holds for the Kansas City Chiefs' star tight end.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins poked fun at Travis Kelce’s hairy back as a photo of the Kansas City Chiefs star went viral across social media last week.

Cousins spoke to E! News during the week and was among those who weighed in on the tight end while he was at the grand opening of Universal Epic Universe in Orlando, Florida.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Travis Kelce at Super Bowl LIX

Feb. 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) takes the field before Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

"God bless Taylor Swift for being good with that," he told the outlet. "That's awesome. Good for her."

Cousins chalked up Kelce’s hairy situation to "genetics" and said he was happy he didn’t have to deal with that.

Kelce is known for having a big beard around his chin during NFL games. He spoke about his body hair with his brother Jason in the latest episode of the "New Heights" podcast.

JOURNALIST TIM COWLISHAW TAKES AIM AT ESPN AS 'AROUND THE HORN' CONCLUDES 22-YEAR RUN

Kirk Cousins talks to reporters

July 25, 2024; Buford, GA: Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) talks to the media on the first day of training camp at Falcons Training Camp. (Dale Zanine-USA Today Sports)

"You guys haven't seen the Yeti come out of here," the three-time Super Bowl champion said. "You don't want to see the Yeti come out."

He recalled playing basketball in college at Cincinnati and having to play shirts against skins.

"I had the big beard, I had the long hair. I had the chest hair, back hair, arm hair, leg hair. It's just a big ole Yeti out there, man," he said. "All the homies on the court were calling me 'Big Yeti.’"

Travis Kelce talks to reporters

Feb. 3, 2025; New Orleans, LA: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) talks to the media during Super Bowl LIX Opening Night at Ceasars Superdome. (Stephen Lew-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kelce is set to play in Year 13 for the Chiefs. He had 97 catches for 823 yards and three touchdowns for the Chiefs in 2024. Kansas City made it all the way back to the Super Bowl but lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.