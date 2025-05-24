Expand / Collapse search
Journalist Tim Cowlishaw takes aim at ESPN as 'Around the Horn' concludes 22-year run

Tim Cowlishaw was frequently on the show

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
ESPN’s "Around the Horn" aired for the final time Friday after a nearly 23-year run. 

One of the main contestants on the game show throughout the years, Tim Cowlishaw, took a swipe at ESPN in his final comments on the show. 

"I want to thank ESPN for the opportunity that I did not seek and never expected to get back in 2002. I’d also like to say that while ESPN is currently gearing itself more toward hiring athletes instead of journalists," Cowlishaw said during the show's final episode Friday. 

Tony Reali and Tim Cowlishaw

Sports journalists Tony Reali and Tim Cowlishaw attend ESPN The Party at Basketball City at Pier 36 Jan. 31, 2014, in New York City.  (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images For ESPN)

"Around the Horn" consisted of four different journalists who would appear on the show and discuss current sports topics. However, ESPN is moving away from journalists on its shows in favor of former athletes. 

Some of the network’s highest-profile personalities are former athletes like Pat McAfee, Jason Kelce, Kendrick Perkins and Ryan Clark, among others. 

Picture of the set

Max Kellerman poses on the set of ESPN's "Around the Horn" with sports columnists on the monitors in the background Dec. 5, 2002. The columnists are, from left, J.A. Adande, Woody Paige, Tim Cowlishaw and Jay Mariotti.  (H. Darr Beiser/USA Today via Imagn Images)

"We had a wonderful 22 years on a show where I felt imposter syndrome every time I walked into this studio. I hope the people on the next show in this time slot have as much fun and bring as many smiles over the next 22 years. I’ll be counting," Cowlishaw said.

ESPN has not announced what show will take that time slot. 

Gary Bettman and Tim Cowlishaw

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and sportswriter Tim Cowlishaw attend the 2014 Stadium Series at Yankee Stadium Jan. 29, 2014, in the Bronx borough of New York City.  (Tom Nycz/NHLI via Getty Images)

The 5 p.m. ET hour on ESPN consisted of "Pardon The Interruption" and "Around the Horn," two of the few remaining shows that featured media commentary as opposed to former athletes. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.