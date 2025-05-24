Journalist Tim Cowlishaw takes aim at ESPN as 'Around the Horn' concludes 22-year run

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

ESPN’s "Around the Horn" aired for the final time Friday after a nearly 23-year run.

One of the main contestants on the game show throughout the years, Tim Cowlishaw, took a swipe at ESPN in his final comments on the show.

"I want to thank ESPN for the opportunity that I did not seek and never expected to get back in 2002. I’d also like to say that while ESPN is currently gearing itself more toward hiring athletes instead of journalists," Cowlishaw said during the show's final episode Friday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Around the Horn" consisted of four different journalists who would appear on the show and discuss current sports topics. However, ESPN is moving away from journalists on its shows in favor of former athletes.

Some of the network’s highest-profile personalities are former athletes like Pat McAfee, Jason Kelce, Kendrick Perkins and Ryan Clark, among others.

FORMER NFL STAR RYAN CLARK APOLOGIZES FOR DRAGGING ROBERT GRIFFIN III'S WIFE INTO ANGEL REESE DEBATE

"We had a wonderful 22 years on a show where I felt imposter syndrome every time I walked into this studio. I hope the people on the next show in this time slot have as much fun and bring as many smiles over the next 22 years. I’ll be counting," Cowlishaw said.

ESPN has not announced what show will take that time slot.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 5 p.m. ET hour on ESPN consisted of "Pardon The Interruption" and "Around the Horn," two of the few remaining shows that featured media commentary as opposed to former athletes.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.