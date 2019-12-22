Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones becomes fastest receiver to reach 12,000 career receiving yards

Julio Jones had 10 catches for 166 yards in the Atlanta Falcons’ 24-16 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday and set a historic mark with his performance.

Jones became the fastest wide receiver to record 12,000 receiving yards in a career. He did it in 125 games. The previous fastest to reach 12,000 receiving yards was Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, who did it in his 142nd career game.

DREW BREES BREAKS PEYTON MANNING'S ALL-TIME PASSING TOUCHDOWN RECORD

Jones has been the Falcons’ top wide receiver since the team selected him out of Alabama in the 2011 draft. He’s had six straight seasons of 1,000 or more receiving yards.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, his streak is tied for second-longest with Antonio Brown, Torry Holt and Randy Moss. Rice has the longest streak of 1,000 or more receiving yards with nine straight seasons.

PANTHERS' VERNON BUTLER EJECTED FROM GAME FOR THROWING PUNCH, GIVES FANS MIDDLE FINGER ON WAY OUT

Coming into the game against the Jaguars, Jones had 82 catches for 1,150 receiving yards and six touchdown catches. He’s been the bright spot on a Falcons team that has struggled throughout the entire season and has not made the playoffs since the 2017 season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Atlanta moved to 6-9 with the win and the Jaguars fell to 5-10.